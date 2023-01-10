Pro-Vigil Survey: 28% of Businesses Experienced Rising Security Incidents in 2022, Economy Viewed as a Driving Factor

Nearly one-third believe physical security incidents will continue increasing in 2023

SAN ANTONIO, Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pro-Vigil , a provider of remote video monitoring, management and crime deterrence solutions, today published its third annual "The State of Physical Security" research report. It revealed that amid ongoing supply chain issues and emerging economic uncertainty, businesses experienced a rise in physical security incidents in 2022. Yet many businesses have not updated their security strategies, despite believing these incidents will continue to rise in 2023.

(PRNewsfoto/Pro-Vigil, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

To better understand the physical security threats businesses are facing today, and what they're doing to combat them, Pro-Vigil polled 149 operations leaders across a range of industries including construction, dealerships (car/truck/boat/RV), retail, and manufacturing, among others. Key findings from the survey include:

Physical Security Incidents Continue to Rise

28% of respondents saw an increase in physical security incidents in 2022, matching the mark from Pro-Vigil's 2021 survey and up from just 20% in 2020.

39% believe the state of the economy is the cause behind rising security incidents, while 26% believe the supply chain is to blame.

91% believe the number of physical security incidents will increase or stay the same in 2023.

Security Incidents are Impacting Business Operations

When it comes to the type of incidents impacting businesses most, almost half (48%) say theft is to blame.

These incidents are having real business impacts, with 40% of respondents reporting project delays and 25% reporting their cash flow has taken a hit.

Businesses Fearful, Yet Security Strategies Remain Outdated

Despite more than 90% of respondents saying security incidents will stay the same or increase in 2023, 42% have not changed their security strategy.

Less than half, 41%, are using Remote Video Monitoring to secure their business.

Construction businesses, in particular, are facing an elevated threat with 66% reporting at least one security incident in 2022. However, 43% did not change their security strategies.

To download Pro-Vigil's research report, "The State of Physical Security Entering 2023," please visit: https://pro-vigil.com/resources/2023-security-survey-report/ .

About Pro-Vigil

Founded in 2006, Pro-Vigil provides remote video monitoring solutions to organizations across North America. The company provides both on-premises and mobile intelligent video monitoring systems, and 24x7 remote monitoring services. Unlike typical remote video monitoring services that require companies to make large up-front capital investments in equipment and installation, Pro-Vigil is pioneering the concept of Video Monitoring as a Service, where customers simply pay a monthly fee for monitoring services, with no capital investments required. Pro-Vigil is backed by The Riverside Company, a global private equity firm.

Media Contact:

Chris Ferreira

Three Rings Inc.

Email: cferreira@threeringsinc.com

Phone: 860-604-0298

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Pro-Vigil, Inc.