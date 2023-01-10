McManus Joins SWBC Investment Company as Senior Vice President — Private Markets

SAN ANTONIO, Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SWBC Investment Company is excited to announce that Chris McManus has joined the company as Senior Vice President – Private Markets. In this role, he will spearhead the firm's efforts to develop alternative investment strategies. Reporting directly to the company's CEO, John Tuohy, McManus will also be responsible for driving the fundraising, investor relations, and product development across SWBC's private markets business in the Americas.

"Chris is a highly respected leader with over 15 years of industry experience. During that time, he worked with some of the world's largest alternative investment firms," said John Tuohy, CEO at SWBC Investment Co. "As the financial markets continue to evolve, we believe it's the opportune time to deliver a number of private market offerings that will provide investors with access to these alternative strategies. Our goal is to continue to develop internally managed strategies, with focused expertise across alternative asset classes. We will be bringing alternative solutions to advisors in both registered and limited partnership (LP) formats."

Since its inception, SWBC Investment Co. has empowered investors with unique offerings to help develop a balanced approach to their investment goals. Offering qualified investors direct access to Real Estate Developments, Early- to Mid-Stage Venture Capital, and High-Yield portfolios to complement their existing investment strategy, helps the firm continue its journey of becoming a high-touch, boutique investment management firm with specialized alternative investment strategies.

"One of the biggest challenges that investors face in today's market is the search for income and direct access to the private markets," said Chris McManus, Senior Vice President – Private Markets. "Alternative investments offer a potential solution for income that has been available to institutions for decades, but access has been limited for investors. We are changing that, if you are looking for direct access to carefully vetted Real Estate, Income, or Venture Capital (VC) strategies, we should be on your radar."

Prior to SWBC, McManus served as Managing Director, Leveraged Credit at Cantor Fitzgerald. Before that, he held positions at Credit Suisse and Bear Stearns. And prior to starting his career in finance, McManus served in the United States Marine Corps as an Infantry Officer, earning the rank of First Lieutenant with the 3rd Battalion, 7th Marines Regiment 1st Marine Division. During that time, he served two tours in Iraq. McManus earned a Bachelor of Arts from Providence College and was a captain of the Men's Lacrosse team. He received the Fr. Thomas Peterson Young Alumnus Award in 2004. He holds both the FINRA Series 7 and 63 licenses.

About SWBC

As a diversified financial services company, SWBC provides financial institutions, businesses, and individuals a wide range of insurance, mortgages, wealth management, employee benefits, and more. Headquartered in San Antonio, Texas, SWBC has partners and divisions across all 50 states and manages business around the world. No matter how wide its reach, SWBC always listens to our customers' needs, analyzes their current situations, and recommends customized solutions. For more information about our innovative approach to personalized service, visit SWBC's website at www.swbc.com.

