Boeing Reports Commercial Orders and Deliveries for 2022

SEATTLE, Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Boeing [NYSE: BA] reported 774 commercial orders last year after cancellations and conversions, including 561 orders for the 737 family and 213 orders for the company's market-leading twin-aisle airplanes. Boeing delivered 69 commercial jets in December, including 53 737 MAX, bringing total deliveries for 2022 to 480 airplanes.

"We worked hard in 2022 to stabilize 737 production, resume 787 deliveries, launch the 777-8 Freighter and, most importantly, meet our customer commitments," said Boeing Commercial Airplanes President and CEO Stan Deal. "As the airline industry expands its recovery, we are seeing strong demand across our product family, particularly the highly efficient 737 MAX and the 787 Dreamliner. We will stay focused on driving stability within our operations and the supply chain as we work to deliver for our customers in 2023 and beyond."

Commercial orders after cancellations and conversions include:

561 orders for the 737 MAX, adding new customers such as ANA, Delta Air Lines, IAG, and low-cost carrier Arajet

213 orders for widebodies, including 114 787s, 31 767s and 68 777s

78 orders across Boeing's freighter line, including 45 orders for the 767-300 Freighter and current 777 Freighter

Launching the 777-8 Freighter with more than 50 orders, including conversions, for the market's most capable freighter

Commercial deliveries include:

387 737s, including 374 737 MAX and 13 military-derivative airplanes

93 widebodies, including 5 747s, 33 767s, 24 777s and 31 787s

44 new production freighters

As of Dec. 31, 2022, the Commercial Airplanes backlog is 4,578 jets.

A detailed breakdown of 2022 commercial airplane orders and deliveries is available on Boeing's Orders and Deliveries website. https://www.boeing.com/commercial/#/orders-deliveries.

