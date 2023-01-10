BIO-TECHNE LAUNCHES RNASCOPE PLUS ASSAY TO ADVANCE GENE THERAPY DEVELOPMENT

An integrated assay using proprietary RNAscope™ and miRNAscope™ technologies to measure the biodistribution and function of novel gene therapies and endogenous regulatory RNAs.

MINNEAPOLIS, Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ: TECH) today announced the expansion of its Advanced Cell Diagnostics (ACD)-branded RNAscope™ in situ hybridization (ISH) portfolio with the release of the RNAscope Plus smRNA-RNA detection assay. The RNAscope Plus smRNA-RNA assay enables the simultaneous fluorescent detection of a small regulatory RNA together with 3 target RNAs or RNA biomarkers in the same tissue section at single-cell and subcellular resolution. Designed to be easily scalable to support large studies, the assay will be offered for use on the Leica Bond Rx platform and as a manual assay.

Small regulatory RNAs, including miRNAs, are instrumental in regulating human health and have been associated with a wide range of different diseases. Oligonucleotide therapies, including antisense oligonucleotides (ASOs) and RNA interference (RNAi), represent a unique class of gene therapies that have the potential to provide highly focused, long-lasting therapeutic effects by utilizing similar cellular processes. These therapeutic nucleic acids can be used to regulate the expression and function of specific target genes, enabling the development of tailored therapies for inherited or acquired diseases that have been previously resistant to standard therapies.

Advanced Cell Diagnostics miRNAscope ISH technology has become the gold standard for identifying the cellular localization of endogenous miRNAs and measuring delivery efficiency of therapeutic oligonucleotides in preclinical animal model systems. Combining proprietary RNAscope and miRNAscope ISH technologies, the RNAscope Plus smRNA-RNA detection assay provides researchers with a valuable new tool to quantify changes in gene expression and cellular function in response to the introduction of regulatory RNAs, essential for optimization of therapeutic efficacy and safety.

"We are excited to further expand our unique offering for the gene therapy community with the launch of the RNAscope Plus smRNA-RNA detection assay. We received an overwhelmingly positive customer response to this novel assay following introduction by our Professional Assay Services and are thrilled to provide broader access to accelerate the groundbreaking work of our customers," said Kim Kelderman, President of Bio-Techne's Diagnostics and Genomics Segment.

About Bio-Techne

Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ: TECH) is a global life sciences company providing innovative tools and bioactive reagents for the research and clinical diagnostic communities. Bio-Techne products assist scientific investigations into biological processes and the nature and progress of specific diseases. They aid in drug discovery efforts and provide the means for accurate clinical tests and diagnoses. With thousands of products in its portfolio, Bio-Techne generated approximately $1.1 billion in net sales in fiscal 2022 and has approximately 3,000 employees worldwide. For more information on Bio-Techne and its brands, please visit http://www.bio-techne.com.

About Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ: TECH)

Contact: David Clair, Vice President, Investor Relations

david.clair@bio-techne.com

612-656-4416

Bio-Techne (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Bio-Techne Corporation