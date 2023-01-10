ASI Orlando Enjoys 50% Growth At First Promo Products Show Of 2023

Keynoter "A-Rod" electrifies crowd with his love of baseball, business and branding

ORLANDO, Fla., Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The highly successful ASI Show Orlando brought together 4,500 suppliers and distributors on a bustling show floor jammed with more than 700 booths showcasing 2023's top, in-stock promotional products. Distributor attendance was up by 50% over ASI's 2022 Orlando show.

ASI Orlando took place January 4-6 at the Orange County Convention Center. "We charged into a brand new year by delivering a fantastic show for suppliers and distributors eager to jump into action," said Timothy M. Andrews, president and CEO of ASI, the largest membership organization and technology provider in the $23.2 billion promotional products industry. Promo products are logoed items companies typically give away to thank clients and employees or to advertise major initiatives.

Orlando keynote speaker Alex "A-Rod" Rodriguez, an MLB champion turned business mogul, charmed and inspired 400 entrepreneurs during his onstage Q&A with Andrews. ASI's CEO pumped up the audience with a question about Rodriguez's own logo, which was inspired by golf champ Greg Norman, who told him, "The most important thing in your life is your logo. Put it on as many places as possible."

The warm and engaging Yankees World Series winner offered a smooth blend of business advice honed from his phenomenal success both on and off the playing field. The son of Dominican Republic immigrants is now CEO of an investment firm with a $1 billion portfolio. A-Rod's advice?

Always hire people more experienced than you – and overpay to keep them.

Follow the Warren Buffett model: "If you have a great asset, don't trade it."

Surround yourself with advisers you can trust to tell you the truth and give you good advice.

Play chess, not checkers.

"I'm the most persistent guy in the world," said Rodriguez. "That's my competitive advantage and it should be yours…You have to think outside the box, don't get your feelings hurt and take your chances... People do business with you because they like you and they trust you. End of story."

The show was located in central Florida, a state that helped the South lead the nation in 2022 promo sales, with sales of $1.5 billion. Both suppliers and distributors raved about the energy and productivity of ASI Orlando. "It's been great being back here in Orlando, and to see a crowded exhibit floor again," said supplier Louis Strecker, of Liqui-Mark.

