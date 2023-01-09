Texas Bankruptcy Boutique Law Firm Becomes Ross, Smith & Binford with Offices in Dallas and Austin

Former Texas Assistant AG Jason B. Binford joins as Name Shareholder

DALLAS, Jan. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Former Texas Assistant Attorney General Jason B. Binford has joined the respected bankruptcy and mediation firm Ross & Smith, PC, as a name shareholder.

The boutique law firm became known as Ross, Smith & Binford, PC, with offices in Dallas and Austin, effective Jan. 2.

"I have known Jason for almost two decades. Throughout his public service and in his prior private practice, he has proven to be a preeminent figure in bankruptcy, with a demonstrated track record of success," said firm co-founder and managing shareholder Frances A. Smith. "Jason is a bankruptcy thought leader who applies an innovative and intellectual approach to the law. He is an ideal fit for this firm and will complement our existing practice, which focuses on providing the type of sophisticated, aggressive representation typically associated with big firms, but in a more personalized, cost-effective manner."

Mr. Binford served in the Bankruptcy and Collections Division of the Office of the Attorney General of Texas from 2020 to 2022 where he managed the Bankruptcy Regulatory Team. He appeared in bankruptcy courts on behalf of Texas agencies, spearheading the state's participation in every major Chapter 11 filed in Texas, as well as cases outside the state.

He previously practiced at Kane Russell Coleman Logan, PC, and Foley & Lardner LLP, litigating Chapter 11 issues focusing on regulatory matters, franchising, and intellectual property across the country. He is the co-editor and co-author of the American Bar Association's Bankruptcy Handbook for Franchisors and Franchisees, the only full-length book substantively analyzing the complicated intersections between bankruptcy and franchise law.

Mr. Binford shared his excitement at joining the firm founded by prominent Texas-based bankruptcy attorneys Judith W. Ross and Ms. Smith.

"I have seen Frances and Judi in bankruptcy court many times. They are both legal forces of nature who are driven by client service. I look forward to working with them to grow our firm," said Mr. Binford.

Ms. Smith is a recognized leader in the representation of debtors, secured lenders, unsecured creditor committees, and asset purchasers in bankruptcy. She serves as Chair of the Bankruptcy Section of the State Bar of Texas and is on the Executive Committee of the John C. Ford Bankruptcy Inn of Court, a professional organization recognized for excellence in providing quality bankruptcy educational programs.

With nearly 35 years of experience in corporate reorganization and bankruptcy, Ms. Ross is widely recognized for her work with companies facing financial distress. She serves as Co-Chair of the Alternative Dispute Resolution Subcommittee of the Business Bankruptcy Committee of the American Bar Association

About Ross, Smith & Binford, PC

Ross, Smith & Binford, PC is a boutique law firm focused on corporate restructuring, bankruptcy, insolvency, and mediation. A nationwide practice based in Texas, the firm provides personalized client service, sound business knowledge, and tenacious litigation skill. With over 150 years of combined experience in the areas of bankruptcy, litigation and mediation, Ross, Smith & Binford is well-equipped to handle a wide range of legal and advisory services. Learn more about the firm at http://www.RSBfirm.com.

