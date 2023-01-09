Kellogg Company's Vitamin D Petition Accepted by FDA

Vitamin D in Kellogg cereals and snacks will positively impact public health

BATTLE CREEK, Mich., Jan. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Following a petition from Kellogg Company, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) recently announced increases to the fortification levels of Vitamin D allowed within the cereal category and now allows fortification of Vitamin D in grain-based bars.

Kellogg Company is committed to addressing "hidden hunger," or micronutrient deficiencies, through both inherent sources and fortification as part of its Better Days Promise environmental, social and governance (ESG) strategy. Seeing an opportunity to help improve public health through food, Kellogg petitioned the FDA to review fortification regulations for cereals and grain-based bars with Vitamin D, a nutrient of concern among Americans.

More than 90% of Americans do not consume enough Vitamin D1. Recommendation intakes are difficult to achieve through natural food sources like fatty fish, egg yolks and certain mushrooms. About six in 10 consumers (59%) report wanting to add more Vitamin D to their diet2.

"Kellogg fortified cereals and milk have long been a delicious and affordable way to get Vitamin D," says Nigel Hughes, Kellogg Company's SVP, Global R&D and Innovation. "Now, everyday foods, like cereal and grain-based bars, can go even further toward helping people access and consume Vitamin D, creating better days for 3 billion people by the end of 2030."

In addition to fortifying foods with Vitamin D, Kellogg is also innovating new foods leveraging inherent sources of the nutrient. Pure Organic Crackers made with Cheese and Veggies will be the first better-for-you cracker to have a good source (10% Daily Value) of Vitamin D from mushroom powder. The crackers will appear on supermarket shelves in January.

Kellogg will continue to utilize ingredients and fortification to provide delicious, affordable and accessible options to help consumers increase Vitamin D in their diet.

To help consumers quickly identify these foods, many of our new foods will include the percent Daily Value on Facts Up Front packaging callouts. All Kellogg foods list the Vitamin D content on the Nutrition Facts Panel.

