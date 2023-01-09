InventHelp Inventor Develops New Vehicle Camera System for Parked Cars (AUP-1051)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a vehicle camera system to automatically record if a parked car is involved in a hit-and-run incident in a parking lot," said an inventor, from San Antonio, Texas, "so I invented the WRAP AROUND FOR VEHICLES. My design allows the vehicle owner to determine who caused the collision."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp) (PRNewswire)

The invention provides an effective way to record hit-and-run accidents involving a parked car. In doing so, it enables the owner to easily determine who is at fault. As a result, it eliminates frustration and it provides added peace of mind. The invention features an automatic and reliable design that is easy to apply and use so it is ideal for vehicle owners.

The original design was submitted to the Austin sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-AUP-1051, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE InventHelp