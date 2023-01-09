ASE Recommends Vehicle Owners Perform Winter Maintenance Checks

New Infographic Provides Valuable Tips to Help Winterize

LEESBURG, Va., Jan. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence (ASE) recommends that vehicle owners perform a winter maintenance check of areas of their vehicles that have direct impact on winter driving. A new infographic from ASE provides information to help motorists prepare their vehicles for harsh winter weather.

The infographic focuses on areas of the vehicle that car owners and their trusted ASE Certified professionals should review as part of a thorough vehicle inspection to make sure a vehicle is ready for winter weather driving, including the battery, wiper blades, oil, filters and tires.

"ASE Certified automotive service professionals are the best resource to make sure vehicles are ready for winter and the extreme weather conditions that may occur," said Trish Serratore, senior vice president, communication for ASE. "By having their vehicles inspected by ASE Certified professionals, motorists have peace of mind knowing that a professional with years of technical knowledge and hands-on experience will service and repair their vehicles professionally and correctly the first time.

"ASE also recommends that drivers keep their vehicle's gas tank at least half full to decrease the chance of moisture forming in the gas lines, freezing and leaving the driver stranded," said Serratore. "Motorists should also carry a fully charged mobile phone and keep a stocked emergency kit on hand that contains an ice scraper and snowbrush, jumper cables, flashlight, blanket, extra clothes, bottled water, dry food snacks and needed medications."

About the National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence (ASE)

Established in 1972 as a non-profit organization, the National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence (ASE) is a driving force in the transportation industry. As an independent third party, ASE upholds and promotes high standards of service and repair through the assessment, certification and credentialing of current and future industry professionals, and the prestigious ASE Blue Seal logo identifies professionals who possess the essential knowledge and skills to perform with excellence.

Today, there are approximately 220,000 ASE Certified professionals at work in dealerships, independent shops, collision repair shops, auto parts stores, fleets, schools and colleges throughout the country. ASE offers three options for testing and recertification: in-person testing conducted days, nights and weekends at more than 450 secured, proctored Prometric test centers; the ASE renewal app for recertification of unexpired automobile certifications (A1-A9); and ProProctor remote testing for online recertification of all ASE tests, excluding L1 and L2. For more information about ASE, visit www.ase.com.

