Speck Releases ImpactHero Grip Phone Case

SAN MATEO, Calif., Jan. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Speck Products , the leader in mobile phone protection innovation, announced ImpactHero Grip™, a new slim and durable dual-layer case with 8-foot drop protection. ImpactHero Grip is available now for the Samsung Galaxy A14 5G on SpeckProducts.com and select retailers, and will be available for more devices later this year.

ImpactHero Grip has Speck's signature raised ridges that are uniquely designed to provide a secure hold when texting, gaming, and taking selfies. Like Speck's other protective cases, ImpactHero Grip includes a raised bezel that protects the screen when placed face down, full access to ports, covered buttons and an anti-stretch design to maintain its heroic form. Microban ® provides antimicrobial product protection that reduces bacteria growth on the case by up to 99% to create a cleaner surface. ImpactHero Grip fits like a glove, and its slim design allows for uninterrupted wireless charging.

"ImpactHero Grip is a continuation of our mission to support not only more devices but a wider audience," said Jeff Eisses, Chief Revenue Officer at Speck Products. "As we look forward to 2023, we plan to continue that focus and innovation on design to help Speck users get the most from their tech devices."

The ImpactHero Grip design honors how important smartphones have become to our everyday lives, and how they sometimes need 'super' protection against catastrophe. Not only is this case super, but it's tough with a better hand grip and sturdiness for life's rough moments.

Speck's suggested retail price for ImpactHero Grip is $29.95 for most models. Visit SpeckProducts.com to learn more.

About Speck

Since 2001, Speck has been creating award-winning products to help people discover the magic in their tech devices. Each Speck accessory is created to make the devices they're designed for be more fun to use and feel better to own. Our mission at Speck is to inspire play with technology, making every day a bit more fun. We're located in Silicon Valley, where big ideas are transformed into life-enhancing products and experiences. The Speck community and our local environment inspire us to spark play in everything we do.

