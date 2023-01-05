GDS Wealth Management Voted 2022 Best Financial Planning Firm in Denton County

FLOWER MOUND, Texas, Jan. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GDS Wealth Management is pleased to announce that they were voted the 2022 Best Financial Planning Firm in Denton County, and their founder and president, Glen D. Smith, was ranked in the top 3 Best Financial Planners. GDS Wealth Management would like to extend their heartfelt thanks to everyone who nominated and voted for them. They appreciate all of their clients and are proud to be a part of helping people reach their financial goals.

The Best of Denton County awards showcase local businesses that demonstrate a combination of outstanding customer service, commitment to the community, professionalism, and traditional southern charm. This prestigious award allows the citizens of Denton County to choose the businesses that most represent the standards this community values. Receiving this award is a true honor, and GDS Wealth Management is grateful for the privilege of working with the people of Denton County.

GDS Wealth Management has been a staple in the DFW area for many years, and they look forward to continuing to serve their clients and community in the coming years. GDS Wealth Management is dedicated to providing the excellent service that their company has become known for. Whether you are an individual with personal and family goals or the person charged with the financial goals of your organization, GDS Wealth Management is here to provide you with an array of financial and investment planning services essential to your success. Their experienced team of financial planners is proud to offer both the credentialed guidance and expertise needed to help you reach your lifelong financial goals.

Along with winning the 2022 Best Financial Planning Firm in Denton County, GDS Wealth Management has been featured in numerous publications, including The Wall Street Journal, Investor's Business Daily, NBC, and Fox Business. Glen D. Smith, president of GDS Wealth Management, has also been named one of Forbes' Best-in-State Wealth Advisors for the past four years. These awards represent the hard work and dedication of the GDS Wealth Management team. They understand that managing your wealth is highly personal, and they take that task very seriously. As investment advisor representatives, they work alongside you, focusing not only on the management of your finances but also the role these decisions play in the grander scheme of things. They strategically formulate investing services for high net worth into your plans and goals, taking careful consideration at each step to ensure you're happy with the plan. If your financial goals change at any point along the way, changing or fine-tuning your investment strategy to better accommodate your goals is always your choice.

The client is truly at the heart of GDS Wealth Management's work. As Glen D. Smith says, "More than just saying the words 'we care,' the GDS team strives to actually fulfill that commitment and provide clients with the highest possible level of service and standards." Throughout the year, the team hosts client appreciation events that are dedicated to thanking their clients. These events are always a fantastic time – recently, the team hosted an intimate event at a Frisco RoughRiders game and an event at the Circle R Ranch in Flower Mound, where former Navy SEAL, Robert O'Neill, spoke to attendees about his time on SEAL Team Six. In every part of their business, it is abundantly clear that the highest priority at GDS Wealth Management is the clients themselves.

If you are interested in learning more about GDS Wealth Management's team and mission, please visit www.gdswealth.com or call (469) 212-8072. They would love to speak with you and discuss the goals that will allow you to achieve the financial future of your dreams.

GDS Wealth Management is an investment adviser in Flower Mound, TX. GDS Wealth Management is registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Registration of an investment adviser does not imply any specific level of skill or training and does not constitute an endorsement of the firm by the Commission. GDS Wealth Management only transacts business in states in which it is properly registered or is excluded or exempted from registration. A copy of GDS Wealth Management 's current written disclosure brochure filed with the SEC which discusses among other things, GDS Wealth Management's business practices, services and fees, is available through the SEC's website at: www.adviserinfo.sec.gov. GDS Wealth Management is not affiliated with and does not endorse the opinions, products, or services of Robert O'Neill. Forbes Best-in-State Wealth Advisors ranking was developed by SHOOK Research and is based on in-person, virtual, and telephone due diligence meetings to measure best practices; also considered are: client retention, industry experience, credentials, review of compliance records, firm nominations; and quantitative criteria, such as: assets under management and revenue generated for their firms. Investment performance is not a criterion because client objectives and risk tolerances vary, and advisors rarely have audited performance reports. SHOOK's research and rankings provide opinions intended to help investors choose the right financial advisor and are not indicative of future performance or representative of any one client's experience. Past performance is not an indication of future results. Neither Forbes nor SHOOK Research receive compensation in exchange for placement on the ranking. For more information, please visit www.SHOOKresearch.com. SHOOK is a registered trademark of SHOOK Research, LLC. Data provided by SHOOK® Research, LLC. Data as of 6/30/21. Neither GDS Wealth Management nor any of its Financial Planners or RIA firms pay a fee in exchange for this award/rating. Visit https://www.forbes.com/best-in-state-wealth-advisors/ to learn more. Certified Financial Planner Board of Standards Inc. owns the certification marks CFP®, CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER™, CFP® (with plaque design) and CFP® (with flame design) in the U.S., which it awards to individuals who successfully complete CFP Board's initial and ongoing certification requirements. All investing involves risks. The use of a professional advisor does not guarantee your objectives will be met. Best in Denton ranking was developed by Murray Media Group and is based on nominations and votes from Denton residents. Neither GDS Wealth Management nor any of its Financial Planners or RIA firms pay a fee in exchange for this award/rating. Rating based on voting that occurred between 07/20/22 and 08/17/22. Winners were announced 08/26/22. Visit https://bestofdentoncounty.com/ to learn more.

