SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Southwest Airlines Co. - LUV

NEW YORK, Jan. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PomerantzLLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Southwest Airlines Co. ("Southwest" or the "Company") (NYSE: LUV). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Southwest and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On December 26, 2022, Business Insider published an article entitled "US Department of Transportation says it plans to look into Southwest Airlines following the airline's 'unacceptable' holiday flight cancellations." The article stated, among other things, that the "U.S. DOT tweeted Monday it will examine whether Southwest is abiding by its customer service policy[,]" and "Southwest cancelled nearly 3,000 flights on the day after Christmas, the most of any U.S. airline."

On this news, Southwest's stock fell $2.15 per share, or 5%, to close at $33.94 per share on December 27, 2022.

