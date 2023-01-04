Epson to Create In-Store Experience with Café at NRF 2023: Retail's Big Show

Epson's Most Advanced Retail and POS Solutions on Display

LOS ALAMITOS, Calif., Jan. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Epson today announced it will be demonstrating retail point of sales and back office solutions at NRF 2023: Retail's Big Show from Jan. 15-17, 2023. Epson will showcase its latest innovative products designed for retail businesses that offer outstanding value, results and a better bottom line in booth #4457. Epson will also announce a new line of mobile POS thermal receipt printers designed to fit the needs of any retail or hospitality environment.

Epson logo (PRNewsfoto/Epson America, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

"In the past few years many assumed that most retail activity would move online. However, as the world opened up, consumers were quick to go back to brick-and-mortar stores, proving there is still a strong demand for physical retail," said Mauricio Chacon, group product manager, Business Systems Division, Epson America, Inc. "Businesses are looking to solutions that can support the customers' full path to purchase whether that be online, BOPIS, in-store, curbside pickup, or delivery. Our in-store solution demos and café setup will offer visitors a glimpse of the full end-to-end experience that Epson retail solutions provide."

Demonstrations in Epson's booth at NRF include:

NRF 2023: Retail's Big Show expo will be open Sunday, Jan. 15 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday, Jan. 16 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Tuesday, Jan. 17 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. For over 30 years, Epson's advanced technology has been at work in millions of POS systems around the world. For more information on Epson's full line of retail solutions, visit www.epson.com/retail.

About Epson

Epson is a global technology leader whose philosophy of efficient, compact and precise innovation enriches lives and helps create a better world. The company is focused on solving societal issues through innovations in home and office printing, commercial and industrial printing, manufacturing, visual and lifestyle. Epson's goal is to become carbon negative and eliminate use of exhaustible underground resources such as oil and metal by 2050.

Led by the Japan-based Seiko Epson Corporation, the worldwide Epson Group generates annual sales of more than JPY 1 trillion. global.epson.com/

Epson America, Inc., based in Los Alamitos, Calif., is Epson's regional headquarters for the U.S., Canada, and Latin America. To learn more about Epson, please visit: epson.com. You may also connect with Epson America on Facebook (facebook.com/Epson), Twitter (twitter.com/EpsonAmerica), YouTube (youtube.com/epsonamerica), and Instagram (instagram.com/EpsonAmerica).

1 Compared to single station thermal receipt printers available in the U.S. as of June 2021, based on manufacturers' published specifications. Speed based on using 80 mm wide media only and Epson's PS-190 or PS-180 power supply. Configurations not including the PS-190 or PS-180 will have a default print speed of 450 mm/sec.

2 Included and replacement ink bottle yields based on the ISO/IEC 24712 pattern with Epson's methodology. Actual ink yields will vary considerably for reasons including images printed, print settings, temperature and humidity. Yields may be lower when printing infrequently or predominantly with one ink color. All ink colors are used for printing and printer maintenance, all colors must be available for printing. For more information, visit www.epson.com/inkinfo

EPSON, ColorWorks, LightScene, PrecisionCore Heat-Free, and WorkForce are registered trademarks and EPSON Exceed Your Vision is a registered logomark of Seiko Epson Corporation. OmniLink is a registered trademark and Mobilink is a trademark of Epson America, Inc. All other product and brand names are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of their respective companies. Epson disclaims any and all rights in these marks. Copyright 2023 Epson America, Inc.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Epson America, Inc.