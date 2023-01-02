OHIO'S GAMING COMPANY GIFTS $20,000 TO CELEBRATE THE STATE'S FIRST SPORTSBOOK WAGERS

CLEVELAND, Jan. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- betJACK kicked off the start of sports betting in the Buckeye state by celebrating the local brand's commitment to making sports accessible for all with a $20,000 donation to Special Olympics Ohio.

Chad Barnhill, Chief Operating Officer of JACK Entertainment; Christine Hoyer, Chief Development Officer for Special Olympics Ohio; Scott Lokke, General Manager of JACK Cleveland Casino (PRNewswire)

As the only sportsbook brand headquartered in Ohio, betJACK used its official launch to highlight the local community. The $20,000 gift comes after betJACK promised to match up to that amount in total bets placed via betJACK during the first two hours of legal sports wagering in Ohio, which began at midnight on January 1.

"We're grateful betJACK selected Special Olympics Ohio as its first philanthropic partner, as they celebrate this monumental launch while celebrating the community they call home," said Jessica Stewart, President, and CEO, of Special Olympics Ohio. "These funds will allow our athletes to develop physical fitness, demonstrate courage, experience joy, and share gifts, skills, and friendship."

Serving the state of Ohio through its betJACK app as well as two sportsbooks in Northeast Ohio, betJACK partnered with the organization to support its mission to advance inclusion within sports within the state of Ohio. The funds will help Special Olympics Ohio provide year-round training and competition for its 20,000 athletes throughout 88 counties.

"At the center of our core beliefs as a company is the principle that we do well by doing good," explained Brian Eby, President of JACK Entertainment. "We will continue to move forward with supporting this mission through the many diverse organizations within our state and look forward to having a positive impact throughout Ohio."

betJACK rang in the new year while taking its first bet from Special Olympics Ohio's Chief Development Officer, Christine Hoyer, at the betJACK sportsbook at JACK Cleveland Casino. Christine bet $68 on the Cleveland Cavaliers to win the NBA championship. The wager celebrated the year 1968, in which the organization was founded. During the state's first day of sportsbook betting, Ohio players placed thousands of online wagers with betJACK, and the platform's bricks-and-mortar facilities at JACK Cleveland Casino and JACK Thistledown Racino also welcomed capacity crowds with luxury amenities, including 30'+ video screens and more than a dozen 85" TVs at each property.

ABOUT betJACK

The betJACK app caters to the unbridled, passionate, and never-say-die mindset of Ohio's sports fans. Of course, Ohio fans love their football and basketball -- but gamers can also ante up on soccer, cricket, boxing, and dozens of other sports. Because betJACK covers every sport for every sports fan.

betJACK bettors can also decide how they want to wager. Players enjoy betting options like spreads, money lines, over/under, parlays, and same-game parlays, plus in-game betting. Users also get hometown news, game time information, and special promotions built with Ohio's sports fans in mind.

The betJACK sportsbook platform expands JACK Entertainment's role as the Midwest's most respected gaming company. The new sports betting arm was created to complement wildly successful casino and racino properties in northeastern Ohio, both offering betJACK sportsbooks.

The betJACK app is available for download -- in desktop and mobile versions -- on the Apple App Store and Google Play by searching betJACK. To learn more, visit betjack.com.

CONTACT: Kerry Ford, 412.831.8995, Kerry@KerryFordPR.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE JACK Entertainment