Jumpstart Your 2023 Health Journey with MyFitnessPal

Ayesha Curry partners with the leading food tracking and nutrition app MyFitnessPal to kickstart the New Year

NEW YORK, Jan. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MyFitnessPal , a comprehensive nutrition and fitness tracking app that helps members reach their unique health goals, is kicking-off 2023 with an invitation to join their free two-week Jumpstart Your Health Challenge . This year, two-time New York Times bestselling author, entrepreneur, chef, television host and producer, Ayesha Curry, is collaborating on the challenge by lending her tips, tricks and recipes to help members build healthy habits and achieve their personal health goals. Along with insights from nutrition and fitness experts, and the best advice from the more than 200 million MyFitnessPal members, Curry shares how small, daily changes can translate to big, meaningful health transformations - whether your goal is to lose weight, gain weight, build muscle or simply change your eating habits.

Ayesha Curry for MyFitnessPal and the Jumpstart Your Health Challenge (PRNewswire)

"Over the years and as a busy mom of three, I've always looked to MyFitnessPal as a partner on my personal wellness journey to track not only my meals, but also my fitness and hydration goals. I'm so excited to partner with MyFitnessPal on the Jumpstart Your Health Challenge to share some of the tips and recipes that have really worked for me," states Curry. "I've committed to the 14-day challenge with a goal of gaining more lean muscle and eating more plant-based protein. I hope everyone will take a beat in the new year to prioritize their own self-care – no matter what their goals are – and join me in this free challenge."

From fitness to food, MyFitnessPal has collected the best tips and habits that have proven successful for many of its members and is sharing that knowledge with anyone who's ready to kick-start their wellness journey in the new year. There are also meal-prep tips and recipes, including a few from Ayesha like her tropical post-workout smoothie , naked turkey and smashed avocado burger , or grilled chicken with mango corn salsa.

"The start of a new year marks an opportunity to reset and establish intentions for the next 12 months. Many people make resolutions about their health. Whether it's about weight, nutrition or fitness, MyFitnessPal recognizes that everyone's wellness goals are different and we have the tools to help navigate every journey," explains Tricia Han, CEO of MyFitnessPal. "The Jumpstart Your Health Challenge shares tips and advice over the course of two weeks – small adjustments that can add up to big change."

Some of the program's highlights include:

Discovering Ayesha Curry's go-to pantry and fridge staples that she keeps on-hand to whip up easy, nutritious meals in a pinch.

Learning about 'habit-stacking' and how to build on established, healthy habits to exponentially increase your success.

Exercising mental preparedness for a physical workout to increase your chances of sticking to it.

Simply download the free MyFitnessPal app and sign-up for the Jumpstart Your Health Challenge today. People can join at any time and commit to making minor modifications to their daily routine for 14-days to kick-start the new year off with a step in the right direction on their wellness journey.

For more information on MyFitnessPal, visit www.myfitnesspal.com or download via App Store and Google Play .

About MyFitnessPal

MyFitnessPal is the No. 1 global nutrition and food tracking app for achieving health goals. Since 2005, MyFitnessPal has empowered over 200 million users in over 120 countries to log food intake, record exercise activity and weight, track wellness habits, and achieve their health and fitness goals. As one of the world's most trusted and leading resources on nutrition, MyFitnessPal's mission is to ignite powerful nutrition and wellness change in members by empowering them to succeed on their own terms through personalized data-led insights, guidance, and unwavering support. With one of the largest food databases in the world comprising over 14 million foods, access to over 500 recipes, over 150 workout routines, 200 exercise demos and over 35 connected fitness partners, MyFitnessPal provides users with tools for positive healthy change. The MyFitnessPal app is available on the App Store and Google Play store. To learn more, visit www.myfitnesspal.com or follow MyFitnessPal on Facebook , Instagram , LinkedIn , TikTok and Twitter .

About Ayesha Curry

Ayesha Curry is a renowned restaurateur, chef, 2x New York Times bestselling author, producer, host, entrepreneur and was featured on the prestigious Forbes "30 Under 30" list. Her accessible approach to cooking has made her one of the most sought-after experts in food and lifestyle. Ayesha is the Founder and CEO of Sweet July, her burgeoning lifestyle brand with a focus to uplift an inclusive and eclectic array of creators through the products sold and stories shared. In 2019 Ayesha launched Sweet July, a quarterly lifestyle magazine that covers a range of topics such as wellness, fashion, fitness, beauty, entrepreneurism and food. Following the launch of the magazine, Ayesha opened a brick-and-mortar Sweet July storefront and café in Oakland, CA and its accompanying website, featuring thoughtfully created products alongside other carefully selected items from Black-owned and female-founded companies. In 2020, Ayesha launched Sweet July Productions, which focuses on creating content centered around food, family, faith and female empowerment. Most recently, Ayesha served as host and executive producer of HBO Max's ABOUT LAST NIGHT. In 2022, Ayesha announced Sweet July Books in partnership with Zando. Sweet July Books will acquire fiction and nonfiction work, with a focus on diverse authors and women's stories. Ayesha, along with her husband Stephen, is the co-founder of Eat. Learn. Play., an organization dedicated to unleashing the potential of every child and making a positive impact for generations to come.

MyFitnessPal (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE MyFitnessPal