InventHelp Inventor Develops Advanced Bicycle Design (FED-2441)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there should be an advanced bicycle design that completely eliminates the chain," said an inventor, from Everett, Wash., "so I invented the HYDRO CYCLE. My design would be more enjoyable to ride and it could enhance safety and control."

The invention provides a hydraulically-operated bicycle for riding enthusiasts. In doing so, it offers an alternative to a traditional bicycle with a chain and gearing that can snap, dry out, or jump off the sprockets. It also increases control, traction and steering. The invention features an innovative and reliable design that is easy to use so it is ideal for bicycle riding enthusiasts. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Seattle sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers.

