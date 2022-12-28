YMCA of Metropolitan Chicago Unveils Modern Membership Plans for 2023

The official gym of officially everyone

CHICAGO, Dec. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The YMCA of Metropolitan Chicago is pleased to announce new membership offerings designed to meet the needs of every individual and family, in addition to new location-specific memberships at the Kelly Hall YMCA in West Humboldt Park and Rauner Family YMCA in Little Village.

"The YMCA of Metro Chicago offers flexible memberships designed to fit everyone's needs. The Y is the official gym of officially everyone! We have state-of-the-art equipment, robust group class schedules, childcare options, and amazing staff," said Dorri McWhorter, President & CEO, YMCA of Metropolitan Chicago. "Our greatest strength is creating a stronger community, and our new membership offerings reflect the evolving lifestyles of those who live, work, and play across the communities we serve."

The YMCA of Metro Chicago has 14 member centers across Chicagoland, each offering a variety of programs, services, and offerings to meet the needs of the local community. Membership types have evolved to now include Youth, Young Adult, Adult, Senior Adult, Senior Couple, Couple, Parent & Child, and Family, along with rates that are reflective of the marketplace and financial assistance so nobody is turned away.

"Across the YMCA of Metro Chicago, fitness plans are designed to flex around you — whoever you are," said Tony Janca, Chief Health & Wellbeing Officer, YMCA of Metropolitan Chicago. "Whether you're a resolution maker, namaste newbie, buzzer beater, freestyle lapper, or a happy camper, the Y is your local fitness center where everyone feels right at home."

In 2020, the Rauner Family YMCA in Chicago's Little Village neighborhood closed its doors; however, under McWhorter's leadership, the Y reopened in late 2021 to support the community and, as a pilot program, offered free membership to neighbors in select zip codes around the Center. Since then, more than 5,000 individuals joined the Rauner Family Y.

"We are proud to announce that the Rauner Family Y will remain open to our Little Village and surrounding communities with cost-effective membership options," Janca added.

The Y's West Humboldt Park location, the Kelly Hall YMCA, is also introducing memberships for the first time. The Kelly Hall Y will offer Youth, Young Adult, Adult, Senior Adult, Senior Couple, Couple, Parent & Child, and Family memberships, all of which will be priced at $15.

"The YMCA of Metropolitan Chicago is a place of belonging, where all people can be nurtured and supported," McWhorter added. "We invite everyone to experience the new Y for themselves — because where there's a need, there's a Y!"

The YMCA of Metropolitan Chicago is the leader in accessible, inclusive programming for more than 200,000 individuals each year, strengthening community by connecting people to their purpose, potential, and each other. The YMCA of Metro Chicago is evolving to become a 21st-century social enterprise for the region, through an association of 14 centers, 5 overnight camps, and 100 extension sites throughout Chicagoland and the Midwest. Learn more about the Y's locations and our programming at ymcachicago.org.

