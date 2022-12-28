METALLA PROVIDES 2022 YEAR-END REVIEW

(All dollar amounts are in United States dollars unless otherwise indicated)

VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. ("Metalla" or the "Company") (TSXV: MTA) (NYSE American: MTA) is pleased to provide a summary of milestones achieved in 2022.

"2022 was a significant year for Metalla and the precious metals royalty landscape," said Brett Heath, President and CEO of Metalla Royalty. "We announced five transactions, to acquire 15 new royalties, for a combined purchase price of $33.5 million in cash and stock. We took a defensive approach for the first three quarters of the year, given the increased merger and acquisition activity. After seeing several peer group companies acquired or merged into new entities, we see a tremendous opportunity to capitalize on our business strategy as we have seen in the fourth quarter of 2022. We believe Metalla has a significant advantage in 2023, attracting more high-quality third-party assets, given the size, scale, and track record."

2022 ACQUISITION SUMMARY

During 2022, we acquired or entered into agreements to acquire the following royalties:‎

2.5%-3.75% sliding scale Gross Value Return (" GVR ") royalty over gold and a 0.25%-3.0% Net Smelter Return (" NSR ") on all metals (other than gold) on the majority of Barrick Gold Corporation's (" Barrick ") (NYSE: GOLD; TSX: ABX) world-class Lama project located in Argentina (1) .

a portfolio of royalties from First Majestic Silver Corp. (" First Majestic ") (NYSE: AG) (TSX: FR):

1.0% NSR royalty on the Lac Pelletier project owned by Maritime Resources Corp. (TSXV: MAE) located in Quebec, Canada .

a portfolio of assets from Alamos Gold Inc (2) :

amended an existing 1.0% NSR royalty on Monarch Mining Corporation's (TSX: GBAR) ("Monarch") Beaufor Mine ("Beaufor"). In consideration for $1.0 million paid in cash to Monarch, Monarch agreed to waive a clause stipulating that payments under the NSR royalty were only payable after 100 Koz of gold have been produced by Monarch following its acquisition of Beaufor.

Please refer to the applicable Metalla news release for further details regarding the events and transactions described above.

SIGNIFICANT ADVANCEMENTS WITH PORTFOLIO ASSETS

1.35% NSR royalty on the Côté Gold Project owned by IAMGOLD Corporation (" IAMGOLD ") (NYSE: IAG) (TSX: IAG) – IAMGOLD raised nearly $1 billion to meet the remaining funding requirements for completion of construction at the Côté Gold Project, which is 70% complete on track for production in early 2024 3 .

1.0% NSR royalty on the Camflo project owned by Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. (" Agnico ") (NYSE: AEM) (TSX: AEM) - Canadian Malartic partnership has identified porphyry hosted gold mineralization that could potentially be mined via an open pit at the Camflo property and provide tonnage to the Canadian Malartic operation 4 .

1.5% NSR royalty on the Wasamac project owned by Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE: AUY) (TSX: YRI) - A reassessment of the Wasamac project highlighted an improved gold production profile of 250 Koz annually for more than 10 -15 years 5 .

2.0% NSR royalty on the Garrison project owned by Moneta Gold Inc (TSXV: ME) - Average annual gold production over the first eleven years is expected to be 261 Koz gold with the majority of the ounces in the first five to six years sourced from the Garrison Open pit 6 .

0.75% GVR royalty on the Tocantinzinho project owned by G Mining Ventures Corp (TSXV: GMIN) - Project financing is now in place with construction underway and targeting production for the second half of 2024 with significant exploration success achieved underpinning a ~200 Koz gold production profile7.

CORPORATE UPDATE

In accordance with the Company's share compensation plan, Metalla announces the grant of 390,000 restricted share units (each "RSU") to certain directors, officers, and employees of the Company. The RSUs vest in two equal installments, twelve and twenty-four months from the date of grant. Each vested RSU entitles the holder to acquire one common share of the Company or the equivalent cash value thereof C$6.95.

QUALIFIED PERSON

The technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Charles Beaudry, M.Sc., geologist and member of the Association of Professional Geoscientists of Ontario and the Ordre des Géologues du Québec and a consultant to Metalla. Mr. Beaudry is a Qualified Person as defined in National Instrument 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43‑101").

ABOUT METALLA

Metalla was created to provide shareholders with leveraged precious metal exposure by acquiring royalties and streams. Our goal is to increase share value by accumulating a diversified portfolio of royalties and streams with attractive returns. Our strong foundation of current and future cash-generating asset base, combined with an experienced team, gives Metalla a path to become one of the leading gold and silver royalty companies for the next commodities cycle.

