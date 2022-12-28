GoJet Airlines Announces New Top-Tier Pay for Pilots

ST. LOUIS, Dec. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GoJet is pleased to announce new premium pay rates for pilots in the regional industry. Effective immediately, First Officers will earn a starting rate of $90.00 per hour, while Near Entry Captains (Pilots with 750+ hours of qualifying experience) and Direct Entry Captains will earn a starting rate of $142.50 per hour.

Near and Direct Entry Captains will also receive an 18-year longevity match, a $40K sign-on bonus, an additional $50K bonus for applicants in the month of December, and a 24-month flow to United. First Officers will also receive an $18K sign-on bonus and the opportunity to opt-in to United's Aviate program, allowing them to flow in 24-48 months.

"We are committed to attracting and retaining the best talent in the industry," said Rick Leach, CEO of GoJet Airlines. "These new pay rates, innovative programs and positive company culture, provide pilots with the best overall package in terms of a rewarding career path."

GoJet offers a direct path to United Airlines, making it the perfect opportunity for pilots looking to advance their careers in the aviation industry. Interested candidates are encouraged to apply now to join the GoJet team.

About GoJet Airlines

GoJet Airlines is a premium regional partner to United Airlines under the United Express brand as a Part 121 operation. GoJet is at the forefront of regional aviation as the sole operator of the revolutionary CRJ-550. GoJet expanded a 10-year contract with United Airlines in 2021.

