New Birth Rings in New Year with Grammy Award-Winning Recording Artist Mali Music, Stellar Award-Winning Recording Artist Y'Anna Crawley

New Birth Hosts Two Watch Night Services at Noon and 10PM Following Three-Year Hiatus Caused by COVID-19 Pandemic

STONECREST, Ga., Dec. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- After a three-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, New Birth Missionary Baptist Church will ring in the new year with two services and special performances on Dec. 31. The first service begins at noon and the second service begins at 10 p.m. The Watch Night services will take place on New Birth's campus located at 6400 Woodrow Rd in Stonecrest.

(PRNewsfoto/New Birth Missionary Baptist Church) (PRNewswire)

Stellar Award-winning recording artist Y'Anna Crawley will serve as the special guest performer during the noon service and Grammy Award-winning recording artist Mali Music will perform during the 10 p.m. service. Cawley, who won BET's Sunday Best in 2009, followed up with the successful release of her first studio album, The Promise. Mali Music has a storied artistic career that has transcended musical genres and has received acclaim in rap/hip hop, gospel, contemporary and R&B categories. Critically acclaimed gospel recording artist Jonathan Nelson, joined by New Birth's Minister of Music Tiffany Boone, will also perform during both services.

"After three long years of ringing in the new year virtually, New Birth is excited to invite everyone to this year's Watch Night service to experience God in an exciting way as we enter into a new year and new season with praise and purpose," said New Birth Senior Pastor Dr. Jamal Bryant. "As we emerge from the impacts ushered in by the pandemic, it is imperative that we enter 2023 with great expectations and our hearts and minds focused on the incredible blessings that are in store."

The 10 p.m. service will conclude with a New Year's countdown. Both services will be streamed live at www.WeAreNewBirth.org and on all of New Birth's social platforms. "We want members, friends and families to come as they are and take part in a tremendous celebration of God's faithfulness as we embark on 2023," Bryant said.

Noon Watch Night Service: 12.31.22

Location: New Birth Cathedral, 6400 Woodrow Rd., Stonecrest

Special Guest: Y'Anna Crawley

10 PM Watch Night Service: 12.31.22

Location: New Birth Cathedral, 6400 Woodrow Rd., Stonecrest

Special Guest: Mali Music

Media Contact: Erik Burton | profilepr@gmail.com | 770-294-8475

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Profile Marketing & Public Relations, LLC