ITRI's VLSI TSA Symposium will Kick Off in April 2023

HSINCHU, Dec. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Industrial Technology Research Institute (ITRI) will host the 2023 International VLSI Symposium on Technology, Systems and Applications (VLSI TSA) on April 17-20, 2023 at the Ambassador Hotel Hsinchu, Taiwan. Experts from top companies and prestigious academic institutions including TSMC, Intel, NVIDIA, Massachusetts Institute of Technology, UC Santa Barbara, the University of Tokyo, Cadence Design Systems, Inc., University of California, Los Angeles, CEA-Leti, and Siemens EDA will share their insights and latest research findings on hot issues such as quantum computing, heterogeneous integration, energy efficient VLSI technologies, sensors and applications for automotive/drone, dielectric stacking and interface engineering, high power devices, advanced packaging technologies, novel channel logic and 3D-stacked transistors, compute-in-memory: from architecture to devices, security and encryption, and advanced process-induced design challenges and solutions.

Online registration for the 2023 International VLSI Symposium on TSA will be opened on February 1, 2023. (PRNewswire)

Established in 1983, VLSI TSA has been the premier event on VLSI in semiconductor-related fields and attracting up to 1,000 participants every year. In the 2023 event, six esteemed experts will give excellent keynote speeches. Prof. John Martinis of UC Santa Barbara will share his insights on current technology of quantum computing. Mr. Robert Munoz of Intel will describe how and why chiplet-related industry collaboration efforts are key to more comprehensive reuse at industry scale, fundamentally reshaping how our industry collaborates to build future systems. Prof. Ken Takeuchi of the University of Tokyo will illustrate how the Computation-in-Memory can realize energy efficient neuromorphic system, especially at edge AI. Prof. Shih-Lien Lu of Warner Pacific University will examine the challenges and opportunities of security from the point of view of VLSI design and technology, focusing on different aspects of hardware security. Dr. Olivier Faynot, Head of Silicon Component Department at CEA-Leti will discuss ongoing developments that will impact power consumption related to data generation, transfer, compute and storage. Dr. Y.-C. Frank Wang of NVIDA will also join the keynote session with the latest research findings at the 2023 VLSI TSA.

The 2023 International VLSI Symposium on Technology, Systems and Applications is planned as hybrid events, incorporating an in-person symposium and on-demand video presentations after the physical event. The in-person symposium will be held on April 17-20, 2023 at the Ambassador Hotel Hsinchu, Taiwan. Following the physical event, the symposium will provide one-month-long on-demand video presentations for attendees. Over 130 outstanding papers will be presented during the symposium.

Online registration will be opened from February 1, 2023. Enjoy the early registration discount until March 24, 2023, and students are eligible for up to 70% off discount on their registration fee. Registration link: https://reg.itri.org.tw/2023VLSI.

For further information, please visit the symposium website:

2023 VLSI TSA: https://expo.itri.org.tw/2023VLSITSADAT

About ITRI

Industrial Technology Research Institute (ITRI) is one of the world's leading technology R&D institutions aiming to innovate a better future for society. Founded in 1973, ITRI has played a vital role in transforming Taiwan's industries from labor-intensive into innovation-driven. To address market needs and global trends, it has launched its 2030 Technology Strategy & Roadmap and focuses on innovation development in Smart Living, Quality Health, and Sustainable Environment. It also strives to strengthen Intelligentization Enabling Technology to support diversified applications.

Over the years, ITRI has been dedicated to incubating startups and spinoffs, including well-known names such as UMC and TSMC. In addition to its headquarters in Taiwan, ITRI has branch offices in the U.S., Europe, and Japan in an effort to extend its R&D scope and promote international cooperation across the globe. For more information, please visit https://www.itri.org/eng.

(PRNewsfoto/Industrial Technology Research Institute) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Industrial Technology Research Institute