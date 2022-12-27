AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. Releases Monthly Portfolio Update

NEW YORK, Dec. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE: AFB) (the "Fund") today released its monthly portfolio update as of November 30, 2022.




AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc.









Top 10 Fixed-Income Holdings


Portfolio %

1) State of Connecticut Special Tax Revenue Series 2012-A 5.00%, 01/01/29


2.42 %

2) Detroit City School District Series 2001-A 6.00%, 05/01/29


1.85 %

3) Jefferson County Board of Education/AL Series 2018 5.00%, 02/01/46


1.82 %

4) Central Plains Energy Project Series 2017-A 5.00%, 09/01/42


1.80 %

5) Wisconsin Public Finance Authority Series 2018 5.00%, 07/01/58


1.77 %

6) Los Angeles Department of Water & Power Power System Revenue Series 2013-B 5.00%, 07/01/30


1.76 %

7) Detroit Downtown Development Authority Series 2018-A 5.00%, 07/01/48


1.75 %

8) Virginia Small Business Financing Authority Series 2022 3.00%, 01/01/41


1.59 %

9) Wisconsin Public Finance Authority Series 2022 5.00%, 02/01/62


1.58 %

10) Tobacco Settlement Financing Corp./NJ Series 2018-A 5.00%, 06/01/46


1.53 %




Sector/Industry Breakdown


Portfolio %

Revenue



Health Care - Not-for-Profit


19.76 %

Airport


9.25 %

Revenue - Miscellaneous


6.48 %

Toll Roads/Transit


5.74 %

Electric Utility


5.61 %

Higher Education - Private


2.99 %

Tobacco Securitization


2.82 %

Prepay Energy


2.69 %

Industrial Development - Industry


2.62 %

Water & Sewer


2.60 %

Primary/Secondary Ed. - Public


2.36 %

Port


1.57 %

Industrial Development - Utility


0.52 %

Higher Education - Public


0.51 %

Senior Living


0.24 %

SUBTOTAL


65.76 %

Tax Supported



Special Tax


12.53 %

State G.O.


8.36 %

Local G.O.


5.51 %

State Lease


1.21 %

SUBTOTAL


27.61 %

Prerefunded/ETM


3.64 %

Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securities


1.60 %

Cash & Cash Equivalents



Funds and Investment Trusts


1.39 %

SUBTOTAL


1.39 %

Total


100.00 %




State Breakdown


Portfolio %

Illinois


11.63 %

California


9.56 %

New Jersey


8.14 %

New York


6.15 %

Wisconsin


5.99 %

Pennsylvania


5.62 %

Connecticut


5.16 %

Michigan


4.97 %

Florida


4.55 %

Texas


3.73 %

South Carolina


3.18 %

Alabama


2.79 %

Ohio


2.68 %

Virginia


2.31 %

Nebraska


1.80 %

Georgia


1.78 %

Minnesota


1.72 %

North Carolina


1.67 %

Maryland


1.54 %

Oklahoma


1.54 %

New Hampshire


1.47 %

Arizona


1.34 %

Utah


1.23 %

Colorado


1.19 %

District of Columbia


1.06 %

Iowa


0.97 %

Kansas


0.89 %

Hawaii


0.82 %

West Virginia


0.68 %

Washington


0.53 %

Louisiana


0.50 %

Indiana


0.49 %

Arkansas


0.35 %

Tennessee


0.19 %

Massachusetts


0.13 %

South Dakota


0.13 %

Puerto Rico


0.10 %

Kentucky


0.03 %

Other


1.39 %

Total Investments


100.00 %




Credit Quality Breakdown


Portfolio %

AAA


3.65 %

AA


31.85 %

A


31.39 %

BBB


23.57 %

BB


2.87 %

D


0.23 %

Not Rated


0.34 %

Pre-refunded Bonds


3.64 %

Short Term Investments


2.46 %

Total


100.00 %




Bonds by Maturity


Portfolio %

Less than 1 Year


3.40 %

1 To 5 Years


7.45 %

5 To 10 Years


16.77 %

10 To 20 Years


24.98 %

20 To 30 Years


36.41 %

More than 30 Years


10.99 %

Other


0.00 %

Total Net Assets


100.00 %




Portfolio Statistics:



AMT Percent:


13.88 %

Average Coupon:


4.49 %

Percentage of Leverage:



Bank Borrowing:


0.00 %

Investment Operations:


0.00 %

Auction Preferred Shares (APS):


0.00 %

Tender Option Bonds:


0.00 %

VMTP Shares:


40.40 %

Total Fund Leverage:


40.40%*

Average Maturity:


    8.67 Years

Effective Duration:


    5.93 Years

Total Net Assets:


$350.23 Million**

Common Stock Net Asset Value:


$12.18

Total Number of Holdings:


188

Portfolio Turnover:


5.00 %




* The total percentage of leverage constitutes 0.00% through the use of tender option bonds, 40.40%  in issued and outstanding VMTPs and 0.00% in investment operations, which may include the use of certain portfolio management techniques such as credit default swaps, dollar rolls, negative cash, reverse repurchase agreements and when-issued securities.






** The Fund also had outstanding $232,125,000 of VMTPs at liquidation value, which is not included in Total Net Assets because it is treated as a liability for financial reporting purposes.






The foregoing portfolio characteristics are as of the date indicated and can be expected to change. The Fund is a closed-end U.S.-registered management investment company advised by AllianceBernstein L. P.



