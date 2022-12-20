VCA Charities "A Home for the Holidays" Campaign Helps Bring Joy to Shelter Partners, Pets and Pet Owners Across the Country

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- What's on the top of every pet's wish list? A home for the holidays! This holiday season, VCA Charities continues to make wishes comes true for shelter partners, pets and pet owners through its A Home for the Holidays campaign – clearing shelter wish lists, covering adoption costs and funding veterinary care in support of adoption readiness. The campaign is supported by fundraising inside VCA Animal Hospitals thanks to generous donations from VCA clients and assistance from VCA's 35,000 Associates.

VCA Charities is committed to supporting the joy of pet ownership by helping pets find and remain in loving homes. VCA Charities is a 501(c)3 organization and the charitable arm of VCA Animal Hospitals, a leader in veterinary care committed to caring for the future of veterinary medicine while positively impacting pets, people, and communities. To learn more about VCA Charities, visit VCACharities.org or find us on Instagram and LinkedIn. (PRNewswire)

"From New Jersey and New Mexico to San Diego and Spokane, we're bringing joy to some of our best nonprofit partners in order to help pets find and remain in homes this holiday season," said Kimberly West, president and chair of VCA Charities board of directors and vice president for Corporate Affairs at VCA Animal Hospitals. "In our hometown of Los Angeles, we're also providing support to shelter teams by volunteering our time and talent as they work tirelessly to ensure pets are cared for and loved on while they patiently wait for a forever home."

In a special A Home(town) for the Holidays grant, VCA Charities cleared the wish list of the Los Angeles County Fire Foundation Search Dog Team – this highly trained search and rescue unit is part of FEMA's California Task Force 2 (CT-TF2) and was most recently deployed in response to Hurricane Ian.

"Clearing the wish list of these working dogs was especially meaningful," said Kim Van Syoc, executive director of VCA Charities. "These incredible handlers and canines log countless hours of training in order to effectively respond to communities in crisis – we've been told nothing brings more joy to these teams than being ready to respond."

Helping pets find and remain in loving homes is not just for the holidays, it's at the heart of VCA Charities mission. Since 2021, VCA Charities has donated more than $2 million in grants and provided nearly 1.3 million meals to hungry pets in partnership with Hill's Pet Nutrition. Whether it's responding to disasters, transporting pets from at-capacity shelters to ones with a waitlist of adopters, or funding emergency veterinary care for pets belonging to low-income pet owners, VCA Charities works to support the joy of pet ownership.

Learn more about our impact by reading VCA's fourth annual Impact Report, Joy of Caring, at https://vcahospitals.com/social-responsibility.

About VCA Charities

VCA Charities is committed to supporting the joy of pet ownership by helping pets find and remain in loving homes. Through grants and partnerships with shelters and animal welfare organizations, we help remove barriers to pet ownership and help keep pets in loving homes by funding emergency and specialty veterinary care; supporting adoption readiness and surrender prevention programs; enabling the care and feeding of pets belonging to underserved families; and, responding to our local communities in crisis. VCA Charities is a 501(c)3 public charity and the charitable arm of VCA Animal Hospitals, a leader in veterinary care committed to caring for the future of veterinary medicine while positively impacting pets, people, and communities. To learn more about VCA Charities, visit VCACharities.org or find us on Instagram and LinkedIn.

VCA Animal Hospitals logo (PRNewsfoto/VCA Animal Hospitals) (PRNewswire)

VCA Charities clears the wish list of the Los Angeles County Fire Foundation Search Dog Team and surprises handlers and canines at the Hermosa Beach Fire Station on Monday, December 19, 2022. (PRNewswire)

You can contribute to Home for the Holidays by scanning the QR code above and donating directly to VCA Charities. All donations are tax deductible. (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE VCA Animal Hospitals