Paychex Wins Two Brandon Hall Group Excellence in Technology Awards; 10th Consecutive Year Recognized

The company's voice assist and retention insight analytics were awarded for cutting-edge technology and delivering value to business owners

ROCHESTER, N.Y., Dec. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Paychex, Inc., a leading provider of integrated human capital management software solutions for human resources, payroll, benefits, and insurance services, has won two Brandon Hall Group Excellence in Technology awards. This is the 10th consecutive year that the research and analyst firm has recognized Paychex technology solutions. Paychex Voice Assist was recognized by Brandon Hall Group with a gold award for "Best Advance in AI for Business Impact" category, and Paychex Retention Insights received a bronze award for "Best Advance in HR Predictive Analytics Technology."

Brandon Hall Group Excellence in Technology Gold and Bronze Award Logos (PRNewswire)

"From our research, we know that more than half of organizations say it is critical to advance the HCM technology ecosystem to succeed in the future of work. Winners of our Excellence in Technology awards are the pace-setters in ensuring employers have the leading-edge tools they need to evolve and prosper in the challenging environment we all work in," said Brandon Hall Group Chief Operating Officer and awards program head Rachel Cooke.

At the 2022 HR Technology Conference & Expo, Paychex announced the launch of Paychex Voice Assist and became the first HCM solutions provider to offer a voice-activated payroll solution. Designed as an enhanced user experience to Paychex Flex®, the company's SaaS-based HR software solution, the offering addresses the critical need for technology solutions that drive efficiency and improve workflows. The feature is a natural extension of the company's expansive self-service capabilities and the latest innovation for the company's technology strategy.

"This recognition from Brandon Hall Group further validates the work we do here at Paychex, which is to deliver the most impactful solutions and experiences that support business owners across the nation," said John Gibson, Paychex president and CEO. "In an environment where business owners are struggling to retain top talent and efficiently manage operations, our team has been able to bring to market two new solutions that are helping clients save time and money through technology."

Paychex Retention Insights, a proprietary predictive analytics tool, was also recognized by the Brandon Hall Group. Available within the Paychex Flex platform, Paychex Retention Insights helps inform HR decisions around retaining top talent in an increasingly competitive labor market. Paychex Retention Insights is a predictive analytic model based on dozens of data points, designed to help identify employees who may be more likely to consider leaving the organization in the next year.

"At Paychex, we're dedicated to developing cutting-edge HR technologies that simplify and streamline the everyday workflows of business owners and HR leaders," said Tom Hammond, vice president of corporate strategy and product management at Paychex. "It's an honor to be recognized by Brandon Hall Group for innovations that are moving the industry forward while delivering the most impact for our customers."

Entries were evaluated by a panel of veteran, independent senior industry experts, Brandon Hall Group analysts and executives based upon the following criteria:

Product: What was the product's breakthrough innovation?

Unique differentiators: What makes the product unique and how does it differ from any competing products?

Value proposition: What problem does the product solve and/or what need does this product address?

Measurable results: What are the benefits customers can expect to experience as a result of using this product?

The complete list of 2022 Excellence in Technology award winners can be found on the Brandon Hall Group awards page.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc. (Nasdaq: PAYX) is a leading provider of integrated human capital management solutions for human resources, payroll, benefits, and insurance services. By combining innovative software-as-a-service technology and mobility platform with dedicated, personal service, Paychex empowers business owners to focus on the growth and management of their business. Backed by 50 years of industry expertise, Paychex serves more than 730,000 payroll clients as of May 31, 2022 in the U.S. and Europe, and pays one out of every 12 American private sector employees. Learn more about Paychex by visiting www.paychex.com and stay connected on Twitter and LinkedIn .

About Brandon Hall Group, Inc.

With more than 10,000 clients globally and 20 years of delivering world class research and advisory services, Brandon Hall Group is the most well-known and established research organization in the performance improvement industry. We conduct research that drives performance, and provides strategic insights for executives and practitioners responsible for growth and business results. Brandon Hall Group has an extensive repository of thought leadership, research and expertise in Learning and Development, Talent Management, Leadership Development, Talent Acquisition and Human Resources. At the core of our offerings is a Membership Program that Empowers Excellence Through Content, Collaboration and Community. Our members have access to research that helps them make the right decisions about people, processes, and systems, combined with research-powered advisory services customized to their needs. (www.brandonhall.com).

Media Contact

Chelsea Wernick

Public Relations Program Manager II

Paychex, Inc.

(585) 216-2974

cwernick@paychex.com

Paychex Logo (PRNewsfoto/Paychex, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Paychex, Inc.