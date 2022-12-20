The First Global Digital Ecosystem Conference 2022 comes to a successful close

Themed "New technology, new format, new model", participants explore path to digital development

HANGZHOU, China, Dec. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The first Global Digital Ecosystem Conference 2022, hosted by the Hangzhou Municipal People's Government and the Department of Commerce of Zhejiang Province, was held at the Hangzhou International Expo Center on December 13, 2022. As one of the key sessions of the Global Digital Trade Expo (GDTE), some 20 invited speakers and 300 professionals from home and abroad participated onsite, with guests from embassies and consulates of New Zealand, Malaysia, Thailand, the Netherlands, Egypt and Belgium, and participants from 30 countries and regions joining the discussions online.

Department of Commerce of Zhejiang Province deputy director Hu Zhenfang, Hangzhou Municipal People's Government deputy secretary-general Xu Qingshan, and Informa Asia vice president and China region managing director Gong Kangkang delivered speeches during the opening ceremony, emphasizing the important role the event plays in promoting the development of Zhejiang's digital trade, and how they envision the event being transformed into a globally impactful platform for exchanges and collaborations.

The Informa Asia vice president, Ms. Gong and Hangzhou Expo Group chairman Li Jian signed a strategic cooperation agreement to jointly build a global digital trade portal, whereby, both companies will integrate global trade resources, while helping the province build a global digital trade hub centered in Hangzhou.

In the second series of sessions, Chinese Academy of Engineering member Tan Jianrong delivered a keynote speech, followed by guest speakers discussing the best approaches to advancing the sustainable growth of the digital ecosystem and digital economy. During the sessions, project leaders from the world's digital transformation giants explored many aspects of the development path, trends and application scenarios for digital technologies.

The GDTE is a key initiative specified in 2020 by the State Council in the Zhejiang Pilot Free Trade Zone Expansion Plan. An important project designed to build a national-level digital trade and exchange platform with an international presence that showcases achievements in building a digital economy, GDTE is currently the only official global professional gathering in China of its kind with a digital trade theme approved by the Central Committee of the CPC and the State Council.

The inaugural GDTE was held at the Hangzhou International Expo Center from December 11-14, 2022. The event was hosted by the People's Government of Zhejiang Province and the Ministry of Commerce of the People's Republic of China, and organized by Hangzhou Municipal People's Government, the Department of Commerce of Zhejiang Province, and the Trade Development Bureau of the Ministry of Commerce. As a key part of GDTE, the first Global Digital Ecosystem Conference aims to boost exchanges and collaborations between the upstream and downstream segments in the digital trade sector, promote the diversity of the sustainable digital ecosystem and ensure China stays on track to becoming a strong and sustainable digital economy by leveraging the Yangtze River Delta's competitive talent pool and advantages in digital technology, e-commerce, AI and fintech.

