BRADLEY ADDS REAL ESTATE PARTNER SARAH B. FANDREY IN DALLAS

DALLAS, Dec. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bradley Arant Boult Cummings LLP is pleased to announce that Sarah B. Fandrey has joined the firm's Dallas office as a partner in the Real Estate Practice Group.

"Sarah is an exceptional real estate attorney with a unique skill set of working with Real Estate Investment Trusts and other investors in the acquisition and development work of leisure and marina properties," said Bradley Dallas Office Managing Partner Richard A. Sayles. "Sarah's expertise is a strategic addition to our team as we continue to expand our real estate and finance capabilities in Dallas, and we look forward to her contributions in providing a high level of service to our clients."

Ms. Fandrey represents real estate investors and developers across the country in the acquisition, disposition, development, construction, leasing and financing of real estate projects. She has particular experience working with private equity firms and Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) in the acquisition and development of marinas, luxury recreational vehicle resorts, parks, and leisure properties across the country. She also has significant shopping center leasing experience. Prior to joining Bradley, Ms. Fandrey was an attorney at a Dallas-based boutique firm focusing on real estate and general business law. She has additional experience representing lenders and servicers and regularly serves as business counsel to her clients, preparing a variety of corporate agreements and other service contracts.

A graduate of Saint Louis University School of Law, Ms. Fandrey also earned her M.S.W. from the University of Missouri – Saint Louis and her B.A. from the University of Missouri – Columbia. During law school, she served as an extern for Chief U.S. Magistrate Judge Mary Anne Medler for the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Missouri.

Bradley's Real Estate Practice Group is deeply embedded in the commercial real estate industry, serving every sector of the market, including office, multi-family, industrial, healthcare and medical, hospitality, and residential tract development, whether through acquisitions, financing, lending, leasing, construction, regulatory, tax, and other legal counsel, guidance or advice. The team handles complex, multimillion-dollar projects for large institutions, as well as routine transactions for clients whose primary interests are in real estate investment or development.

Bradley combines skilled legal counsel with exceptional client service and unwavering integrity to assist a diverse range of corporate and individual clients in achieving their business goals. With offices in Alabama, Florida, Mississippi, North Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, and the District of Columbia, the firm's more than 600 lawyers represent regional, national and international clients in various industries, including banking and financial services, construction, energy, healthcare, life sciences, manufacturing, real estate, and technology, among many others.

