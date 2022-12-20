Boston Children's Health Physicians is Expanding

WESTCHESTER, N.Y., Dec. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Boston Children's Health Physicians (BCHP) is pleased to announce the addition of four primary care offices to our network of care.

Personal Pediatrics - 111 Sylvan Avenue Miller Place, NY 11764

Harrison Pediatrics - 1600 Harrison Ave, Suite 205, Mamaroneck, NY 10543

Riverdale Pediatrics - 2600 Netherland Ave., Suite 120, Bronx , NY 10463

Alain Le Guillou , MD - 2039 Palmer Avenue, Ste 203, Larchmont, NY 10538

"We welcome the providers and patients of these offices into the BCHP family with open arms. We are confident that our new relationships will contribute to the overall advancement of pediatric healthcare in our area. We are proud to extend our services and expertise and grow our community," says Allen J. Dozor, M.D., president of BCHP.

"We are excited to be expanding our footprint. We are proud to be the largest pediatric group in New York and Connecticut and plan to continue in this direction. We look forward to continued growth, allowing us to care for as many children as possible," says CEO, Gerard Villucci, FACHE.

New partnerships allow BCHP to elevate the care provided to patients and families throughout the region. When practices join BCHP, they gain direct access to a large network of primary and specialty care providers. BCHP primary and specialty clinicians share one electronic medical record, allowing for real-time shared access to the entire patient chart. All BCHP practices, including these new practices, benefit from BCHP's resources, including up-to-date clinical guidance, patient outreach support, BCHP's integrated behavioral health program, and BCHP's administrative support services, including revenue cycle support, coding education, human resources, and comprehensive benefits.

Our goal at BCHP is to allow physicians to focus on pediatric care while delivering high-quality care and exceptional patient and family experiences. Strong partnerships with community hospitals and organizations keep BCHP rooted in local communities while helping further support the goal of providing outstanding care to patients. To learn more about BCHP, please visit www.bchphysicians.org

About Boston Children's Health Physicians

Boston Children's Health Physicians (BCHP) is a large multi-specialty group with more than 300 clinicians. BCHP proudly offers a full range of care to families in over 55 practices throughout New York's Metropolitan Area, the Hudson Valley, and Connecticut. Working with partners at Maria Fareri Children's Hospital at WMCHealth and New York Medical College, BCHP is dedicated to state-of-the-art patient care, excellence in medical education, and cutting-edge scientific research. BCHP is also part of the Boston Children's Hospital network of care, the #1-ranked children's hospital by U.S.News & World Report. For more, visit our website and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

