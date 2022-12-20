ABC Fine Wine & Spirits expands same-day delivery statewide to 125 stores

ORLANDO, Fla., Dec. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ABC Fine Wine & Spirits (ABC), Florida's largest family-owned and operated wine and spirits retailer, announced the launch of statewide delivery powered by Instacart on Dec. 20 for online shoppers.

ABC Fine Wine & Spirits has been proudly Florida family-owned since 1936. (PRNewswire)

Guests can now order directly through the ABC site statewide for delivery service. This is separate from ABC's ongoing and successful partnership through the Instacart app, along with other third-party delivery services for alcohol. The statewide expansion directly through ABC's website allows consumers to get ABC's best deals and prices and earn ABC Access Rewards points with each purchase. To get started, shoppers need only go to abcfws.com, select delivery, add items to their cart and select a delivery day and time at checkout.

There is a $4.99 delivery fee for this service. There are no annual or hidden fees. Delivery is available to physical addresses within a 30-minute drive of the store. The service is available at all 125 ABC locations across the state of Florida.

ABC Fine Wine & Spirits CEO Charles Bailes III said he hopes this partnership will make it even more convenient for guests to enjoy their favorite items.

"As a company, we are always looking for ways to make life easier for our busy guests," Bailes said. "I believe this partnership with Instacart will make your holiday gatherings, dinner parties and everyday celebrations stress-free."

Visit abcfws.com to shop and learn more. Keep up with ABC on these platforms: Instagram, Facebook, TikTok, Twitter and YouTube.

