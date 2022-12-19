InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Truck Bed Cover (LAX-1467)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a truck bed cover to secure and protect the truck bed while also providing a reliable electrical source for use when working or camping," said an inventor, from Bell Gardens, Calif., "so I invented the SOLAR TRUCK COVER. My design would offer an alternative to operating a noisy generator or searching for another power source."

The invention provides an improved cover for a pickup truck bed. In doing so, it protects the truck bed and its contents from inclement weather and theft. It also ensures that a supply of green electrical power is available in remote locations. As a result, it increases efficiency, convenience and peace of mind. The invention features a versatile design that is easy to apply and use so it is ideal for the owners of pickup trucks, construction workers, campers, etc. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Los Angeles sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-LAX-1467, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

