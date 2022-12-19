Carter Funds Expands National Accounts Team with Addition of Carla Martin, Senior Vice President, National Accounts

Seasoned executive brings over 30 years of experience in sales and relationship management

TAMPA, Fla., Dec. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Carter Funds, a full-service real estate acquisition and investment management firm, today announced the expansion of its National Accounts team with the appointment of Carla Martin to senior vice president. Along with senior vice president, Bill Shea, Martin will focus on the continued growth of the firm's broker-dealer relationships.

"Carla will be a tremendous asset to our company with her background and impressive list of accomplishments working with multibillion-dollar investment firms," announced spokesperson Lisa Robinson, president, Carter Equity. "She and Bill Shea will work collectively to oversee the growth and outreach of our sales team by expanding our network of investment advisor firms."

Martin brings a vast background of financial experience in national accounts and broker-dealer relationships to the company. Before joining Carter Funds, Martin was director of national accounts for The Pacific Financial Group where she served as the primary relationship manager for the largest, strategic accounts and was the main point of contact for their broker-dealer and registered investment advisor firms. Prior to Pacific Financial, Martin was managing director of national accounts for Howard Capital Management and previously served in a similar capacity at Bluerock Capital Markets. Earlier in Martin's career, she held several positions relevant to her role at Carter, including managing director of national accounts in the independent broker-dealer channel for Highland Capital Management, senior vice president of business development at W.P. Carey, senior vice president of national accounts for Cole Real Estate Investments, and director of broker-dealer relations for Wells Real Estate Funds.

Martin attended Georgia Southern in Statesboro, Georgia and the University of Georgia in Athens, Georgia.

Carter Funds is a vertically integrated, full-service real estate acquisition and fund management company based in Tampa, Florida. The Carter executive team brings over 280 years of combined real estate experience which includes managing the completion of $86 billion of multifamily transactions. Learn more at www.carterfunds.com

