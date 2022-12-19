ROCKVILLE, Md., Dec. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bright MLS, the leading multiple listing service (MLS) in the Mid-Atlantic U.S., representing over 100,000 real estate professionals in Delaware; Maryland; New Jersey; Pennsylvania; Virginia; Washington, D.C.; and West Virginia, announced today its 2023 Executive Committee and board of directors rosters. Responsible for the overall governance of Bright MLS, these leading real estate professionals from throughout the Mid-Atlantic region were selected by their peers for their strategic and deep real estate expertise. In addition, numerous members of the board serve in strategic industry-wide leadership positions both at the regional and national levels.

2023 Executive Committee

Chair Cindy Ariosa, Senior Vice President, Long & Foster Real Estate Inc. Vice Chair Jeff Powell, Broker/Owner, Jeff Powell Real Estate Secretary Jason Sherman, CEO, RLAH Real Estate Treasurer Cheryl Abrams Davis, Partner/Manager RE/MAX United Real Estate

Bright MLS Announces 2023 Executive Committee and Board of Directors

Jon Coile, Vice President of MLS & Industry Relations for HomeServices of America, continues his service on the executive committee as a Broker Director. He joins Lindsay Johnston, Common Ground Realtors; Jim Spagnolo, Director of Operations, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Homesale Realty; and Melanie Thompson, Century 21 Redwood Realty in this role.

"It is an honor to continue serving Bright's subscribers and shareholder associations as board chair," said Cindy Ariosa. "2022 was a transformational year for Bright in terms of the company's joint venture announcements, as well as the significant progress made in the areas of expansion and partnerships that are equally aligned with a superior experience and returning value to our Brokers. Now, as we approach 2023, I join my fellow executive committee members in welcoming the new members of the board to Bright MLS. Our work positioning Bright as the most innovative MLS in the industry will be greatly enhanced by their insights and experience."

"Our executive committee is comprised of a variety of voices, each of whom has deep experience leading teams throughout Bright's service area throughout the Mid-Atlantic," said Brian Donnellan, Bright President & CEO. "I congratulate them on election to these roles, selected by their peers on Bright's board. Bright's team joins me in thanking them in advance for their energy and work supporting Bright's subscribers. We are looking forward to working with all of Bright's board members, who are leading us into the next generation of the best, most transparent marketplace. I am especially gratified to see the progress made in increasing diversity among members of our board. While there is always more to be done in this area, having a board comprised of a variety of backgrounds benefits our subscribers and the communities they serve throughout the Mid-Atlantic."

2023 Bright MLS Board of Directors

Cindy Ariosa , Long & Foster Real Estate, Inc. ( Lutherville, MD ) – Chair**

Jeff Powell , Broker/Owner, Jeff Powell Real Estate ( Salisbury, Maryland ) – Vice Chair**

Jason Sherman , RLAH Real Estate ( Washington, D.C. ) – Secretary**

Cheryl Abrams Davis , RE/MAX United Real Estate ( Upper Marlboro, MD ) – Treasurer**

Jon Coile , HomeServices of America ( Annapolis, MD )**

Lindsay Johnston , Common Ground Realtors ( Philadelphia, PA )**

Jim Spagnolo , Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices ( Camp Hill, PA )**

Melanie Thompson , Century 21 Redwood Realty ( Fredericksburg, VA )**

Adam Conrad , Perry Wellington Realty ( Hollidaysburg, PA )

Mark Lowham , TTR Sotheby's International Realty ( Washington, D.C. )

Steve Brown , Brown Appraisers-Realtors ( York, PA )

Beckwith Bolle , Carter Braxton Preferred Properties ( Leesburg, VA )

John Burke , Weichert Realtors ( Princeton, NJ )

Boyd Campbell , Century 21 New Millennium ( Annapolis, MD )

Dontae Carroll , Compass ( Delaware )

Joan Docktor, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Fox & Roach ( Devon, PA )

Brian Donnellan , Bright MLS ( Rockville, MD )

Douglas Foltz , Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage ( Lancaster, PA )

David Howell , McEnearney Associates, Inc. ( McLean, VA )

Thai Hung Ngyuen , Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Premier ( Falls Church, VA )

Khadeejah Johnson , Better Real Estate ( New York, NY )

Jim Kubasko , Howard Hanna Real Estate Services ( West Chester, PA )

Anne Marie Matteo , Tri-County Suburban REALTORS® ( Malvern, PA )

Debbie McCabe , Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Fox & Roach ( Villanova, PA )

Terry McDermott , Independent Director

Kymber Menkiti , Keller Williams Realty, Inc./Menkiti Group ( Washington, D.C. )

Frank Serio , Keller Williams Real Estate ( Bethany Beach, DE )

Derrick Swaak , TTR Sotheby's International Realty, ( Washington, D.C. )

Stephanie Verderose , Exit Homestead Realty ( Vineland, NJ )

** indicates Executive Committee member

About Bright MLS

Bright MLS was founded in 2016 as a collaboration between 43 visionary associations and two of the nation's most prominent MLSs to transform what an MLS is and what it does, so real estate pros and the people they serve can thrive today and into our data-driven future through an open, clear and competitive housing market for all. Bright is proud to be the source of truth for comprehensive real estate data in the Mid-Atlantic, with market intelligence currently covering six states (Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Virginia, West Virginia) and the District of Columbia. Bright MLS's innovative tool library—both created and curated—provides services and award-winning support to well over 100k real estate professionals, enabling their delivery on the promise of home to over half a million home buyers and sellers monthly. In 2021, Bright subscribers facilitated $141B in real estate transactions through the company's platform. Learn more at Bright MLS.com.

