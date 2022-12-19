AppScent, A new Israeli Start-Up, invented a revolutionary medical device solves sleep apnea disorder that risks hundreds of millions around the globe

Developed in cooperation with Weizmann Institute of Science, the product got the Israeli Ministry of Health approval and on last stages of getting FDA & CE approvals

It will be use as a substitutional equipment to the old-timer and problematic CPAP

The company already signed distribution agreements across Canada and with a few countries in Europe

TEL AVIV, Israel, Dec. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A new development made by AppScent, an Israeli Start-Up company, is going to end the need to deal with the dangerous consequence of sleep apnea symptoms, that causes suffer to millions of people.

The company, led by Yossi Azulay, managed to develop, in association with Weizmann Institute of Science, a unique and revolutionary medical device, that combines long-distance remote sensors and unique scents, in order to indicate sleep apnea and prevent it from happening.

One of the most bothering and dangerous disorder, that bothers about billion people around the globe, is sleep apnea.

The external familiar symptoms of these disorder include, among others, sleeping with distractions, snoring, dry mouth, and headaches.

This disorder can lead to much more dangerous and concerning effects, including increasing the risk of high blood pressure, stroke, heart malfunction, obesity, diabesity, and much more.

The working method of the device is based on opening the respiratory tracts. Whenever it indicates signs of sleep apnea, it opens the airways and prevents sleep apnea.

This new Israeli medical development is based on one of the main discoveries of Prof. Sobel. Based on his research, human smell while they are sleeping. When the brain indicates a new fragrance, it starts breathing through the nose. This instinctive reaction renews the respiration process.

One of the main advantages of the development is the fact that he renews the respiration process without disruption to the sleeping cycle. In this way, the device does not wake the patient and enables him better and continuous sleep. That includes the person that sleeps beside the patient.

The company plans to begin soon an overall research with the biggest health organization in Israel, Clalit Health Services. Clalit plans to implement the new device in its sleeping labs. By that, and for the first time, it will be use as a substitutional equipment to the old-timer and problematic CPAP.

The company already signed distribution agreements across Canada and with a few countries in Europe.

The size of the market dealing with the treatment for sleep apnea is estimated at about 5 billion USD in the US alone.

