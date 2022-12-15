Invitation to presentation of Essity's Year-end Report 2022

STOCKHOLM, Dec. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Essity's Year-end Report 2022 will be published on January 26, 2023, at approximately 07:00 CET. In conjunction with publication, a telephone and web presentation will be held at 9:00 CET where President and CEO Magnus Groth will present and answer questions.

Presentation:

Date: Thursday, January 26, 2023

Time: 09:00 CET

Link to Web presentation: https://essity.videosync.fi/2023-01-26

Telephone: UK: +44 (0) 33 055 102 00, USA: +1 212 999 66 59, SWE: +46 (0) 8 505 204 24. Please call in well in advance of the start of the presentation. Indicate: "Essity"

The presentation of the Year-end Report will also be livestreamed on LinkedIn and Twitter

For further information, please contact:

Per Lorentz,

Vice President Corporate Communications,

+46 733 13 30 55,

per.lorentz@essity.com

Johan Karlsson,

Vice President Investor Relations,

+46 705 11 15 81,

johan.ir.karlsson@essity.com

