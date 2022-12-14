SANEXEN IS AWARDED THE CONTRACT FOR THE MAJOR ENVIRONMENTAL RESTORATION OF THE FORMER ALERIS PLANT SITE IN QUÉBEC

MONTRÉAL, Dec. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - SANEXEN Environmental Services Inc. ("SANEXEN"), a subsidiary of LOGISTEC Corporation ("LOGISTEC") has won the bid for the environmental remediation project of the former Aleris plant site in Trois-Rivières, Québec. With an estimated duration of four years, this large-scale project will be completed for the Québec Ministère de l'Environnement et de la Lutte contre les changements climatiques, de la Faune et des Parcs, in order to give this vast land back to the community.

SANEXEN logo (CNW Group/Logistec Corporation - Communications) (PRNewswire)

"This is a major project for the community," said Éric Sauvageau, Executive Vice-President at SANEXEN. "Throughout our 37-year history, SANEXEN has made it its duty to put its expertise and experience in the field to the benefit of its clients and communities. We will see more and more large-scale site remediation projects in North America, and we are very proud to be a trusted partner for cities and governments."

The contract for this environmental remediation of the former aluminum plant site is estimated at $17.5 million. SANEXEN's team of experts will completely decontaminate the site in order to give a second life to this huge industrial wasteland with an area equivalent to 14 soccer fields.

SANEXEN was selected for the depth and breadth of the experience, practical knowledge and field expertise of its teams. The company has completed over 6,000 projects and over $2 billion in environmental works. Its team of experts have treated over 10.3 billion litres of contaminated water and 19 million tonnes of impacted soil. SANEXEN's innovative initiatives are many and varied, and result in concrete environmental interventions on the ground, significant financial investments, and close collaboration with all partners and stakeholders.

"This type of complex project requires ingenuity, innovation, and above all, proven field experience, which our people possess," added Jean-François Bolduc, President of SANEXEN. "We are pleased to lead this major project, which will give back land and opportunities to the Trois-Rivières community." The City of Trois-Rivières wishes to establish a new sustainable urban neighborhood on the vast 18.5-hectare site. Operations at the Aleris plant ceased in 2008, and it was demolished in 2020.

About SANEXEN

SANEXEN Environmental Services Inc., a member of the LOGISTEC family, is a leading provider of environmental solutions for the past 37 years. With its key business lines – Site Remediation, Major Projects, Infrastructure, Soil and Materials Management and Water Technologies – SANEXEN continues to deliver creative and customized solutions to industrial, municipal and governmental customers and partners. SANEXEN's environmental engineers and scientists combined with their in-house research and development teams continue to explore and implement new technologies to address the ever-evolving environmental issues the world faces today.

About LOGISTEC

LOGISTEC Corporation is based in Montréal (QC) and provides specialized services to the marine community and industrial companies in the areas of bulk, break-bulk and container cargo handling in 53 ports and 79 terminals located in North America. LOGISTEC Corporation also offers marine transportation services geared primarily to the Arctic coastal trade as well as marine agency services to shipowners and operators serving the Canadian market. Furthermore, the Company operates in the environmental industry where it provides services to industrial, municipal and other governmental customers for the renewal of underground water mains, dredging, dewatering, contaminated soils and materials management, site remediation, risk assessment, and manufacturing of fluid transportation products. More information can be obtained on the Company's website at www.logistec.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Logistec Corporation - Communications