Allied Payment Network Names Geoff Knapp Chief Executive Officer

FORT WAYNE, Ind., Dec. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Payment Network, Inc. (Allied), the industry's most progressive provider of online and mobile money movement solutions to banks and credit unions, announced today the promotion of Geoff Knapp to Chief Executive Officer, having served as Chief Growth Officer since November 2020. Knapp succeeds Allied founder Ralph Marcuccilli, who will move into the role of Chairman of the Board.

(PRNewsfoto/Allied Payment Network) (PRNewswire)

"Over the past 12 years, we've built something that's really meaningful to the community financial institutions we serve and to the employees who helped build it," said Marcuccilli. "Geoff's extensive experience leading fintech organizations that are much larger than Allied make him the perfect person to help maximize the investment that both Plymouth Growth Partners and RF Investment Partners have made in Allied."

Marcuccilli founded Allied in 2010, launching the company's flagship product PicturePay®, an industry-first technology that allows users to pay a bill simply by taking a photo of it with their mobile phone. During Marcuccilli's tenure as CEO, the company grew its number of employees from seven to almost 50 and its client base to nearly 500 community financial institutions, representing over $310 billion in assets. It also expanded its payment solutions from a single platform to an integrated real-time hub that can facilitate multiple digital payment and financial management products.

Regarding the transition, Knapp commented, "Under Ralph's direction, Allied has thrived in an environment where most startups fail. I'm absolutely honored by the opportunity that Ralph and the Board have given me. We are extremely well-positioned and will continue executing on our vision by expanding our network and delivering innovative real-time payment capabilities to the community FIs we serve."

Marcuccilli hired Knapp in 2020 to capitalize on his 20+ years of success in improving growth, profitability, and efficiency at various fintech companies. Before joining Allied, Knapp was General Manager of the Payments Division at 2checkout (acquired by Verifone in 2020). He also held various leadership positions with CheckFree (acquired by FISV in 2007). He is a graduate of Florida State University and holds a Master of Business Administration from the Goizueta Business School at Emory University.

About Allied Payment Network

Allied is an industry-leading provider of digital money movement technologies to the financial services industries. Allied's suite of emerging online and mobile payment solutions includes Internet bill pay, small business payments, P2P, A2A, online loan payments and the ability to buy, sell and hold Bitcoin. For more information: www.AlliedPayment.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Allied Payment Network