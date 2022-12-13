Reiner, Slaughter, Mainzer & Frankel, LLP: Tentative Settlements Reached in Mill Fire Litigation

REDDING, Calif., Dec. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- More than 600 of his clients are reviewing tentative settlements with Roseburg Forest Products in litigation over the September 2022 Mill Fire, attorney Russ Reiner of Reiner, Slaughter, Mainzer & Frankel, LLP said today.

Reiner said the firm's clients include families who lost loved ones, suffered bodily injuries, lost their homes, fled the fire, were displaced from their homes, lost timber, and lost cherished personal property.

The proposed settlement with Roseburg Forest Products stipulates that the amount of each client's recovery will be kept confidential, Reiner said. He said he will recommend that each of his clients accept the terms of the settlements.

"The Mill Fire was catastrophic for many families," Reiner said "Our clients, the City of Weed and Roseburg want the homes that burned down in Lincoln Heights, Lake Shastina, Hoy Road and elsewhere to be rebuilt. We believe the settlements will help put our clients in a position to rebuild their neighborhoods and communities."

Reiner said he is "honored by my clients who have placed their trust in me to represent them to give them a voice to be heard for their tragic losses."

