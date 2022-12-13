MEDTERRA LAUNCHES GROUNDBREAKING FAST-ACTING WELLNESS GUMMIES

Advanced proprietary nanotechnology delivers effects felt in under 10 minutes

IRVINE, Calif., Dec. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Medterra, a leader in hemp products, today announces the launch of Fast-Acting wellness gummies, Relax Now and Fast Asleep. Three times faster and twenty-two times more effective than a traditional Hemp gummy, advanced nanotechnology allows science-backed formulations of active ingredients and smart botanicals to absorb faster into the system for effects felt in less than 10 minutes.

Medterra, a leader in hemp products, announces the launch of Fast-Acting wellness gummies, Relax Now and Fast Asleep.

Wellness support designed for real life, Medterra's commitment to quality formulas and innovative solutions puts consumer health and wellness needs at the forefront. While traditional wellness gummies often take 1-2 hours to feel effects, the targeted timing of Relax Now and Fast Asleep gummies allow consumers to take full control of their mental and physical wellbeing.

A dynamic powerhouse formulated around stress-reducing Hemp (Relax Now) and sleep-promoting Hemp (Fast Asleep), both gummies are enriched with science-backed botanicals, amino acids and herbs for maximal nourishment in tandem with confectionary textures and fresh-from-the-patch, all-natural fruit flavors. Full product details include:

Fast Asleep Fast Acting Gummies ($44.99) : Made for rapid sleep enhancement, felt in less than ten minutes thanks to advanced nanotechnology, nourishing Hemp, calming melatonin, l-theanine and passionflower help to fall asleep quickly and stay asleep through the night for rest that truly restores. Available in two flavors - Strawberry and Blueberry Pomegranate.

Relax Now Fast-Acting Gummies ($44.99) : Made for a quick calming effect, felt in less than ten minutes due to advanced nanotechnology, stress-reducing Hemp, I-theanine, mind-quieting GABA and therapeutic skullcap can relieve tension and soften the body's stress response for peace and quiet within. Available in two flavors – Citrus and Tropical.

Both Fast-Acting formulations are available now at www.medterrahemp.org, where all Medterra products provide consumers with true seed to sale purchases from industrial hemp grown and extracted in accordance with the strict regulatory guidelines that guarantee third-party testing to ensure consistency and quality. For more information on Medterra follow along on Instagram or Facebook.

ABOUT MEDTERRA

Founded in 2017, Medterra is wellness support designed for real life. Through the development of quality formulas fueled by the best science-backed, emerging natural ingredients that are put to the test by the most rigorous standards in the industry, Medterra's mission is to deliver wellness solutions that anyone can understand and everyone can feel. With accessible, educational information and innovative products, customers are equipped with the power to take control of their mental and physical wellbeing. For more information, please visit www.medterrahemp.org

