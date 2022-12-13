CP earns top score on 2022 CDP climate change disclosure

CALGARY, AB, Dec. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Canadian Pacific (TSX: CP) (NYSE: CP) today announced it has been named to CDP's A List for the second consecutive year, placing the company in the CDP leadership group of companies leading action on climate change globally. With over 18,700 companies disclosing through CDP in 2022, CP is proud to be among the exclusive group of companies on the A List recognized as global leaders.

The CDP score is based on CP's performance data in 2021, which included enhanced disclosure on board-level oversight of climate-related issues, the company's climate transition plan and science-based greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions reduction targets.

"Being named to the A List once again is a significant accomplishment that reflects our commitment to comprehensive environmental disclosure," said Keith Creel, CP's President and Chief Executive Officer. "We are proud to be recognized by CDP as a leader in corporate sustainability. We continue to build on the foundation we set in 2021 with the establishment of our climate strategy and GHG emissions reduction targets."

Over the past year, CP's efforts to advance its climate strategy included further embedding climate considerations in the business through the application of an internal price on carbon and active engagement of CP's Carbon Reduction Task Force in decision making. CP's ongoing engagement with stakeholders on climate change includes its recently released carbon emissions calculator, which enables its customers to estimate GHG emissions of shipping their freight by rail with CP.

CDP is an international nonprofit organization that annually assesses organizations on environmental performance and transparency. CP is a long-standing CDP participant, annually disclosing on progress to strategically reduce GHG emissions across its operations and value chain. Disclosure to CDP reflects CP's commitment to transparency and complements the company's broader reporting on its climate actions and efforts to support the transition to a low-carbon economy.

Dec. 12 , On CP announced it was included in the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index (DJSI World) for the first time and in the North America Index (DJSI North America) for the third consecutive year.

For more information, visit sustainability.cpr.ca

About Canadian Pacific

Canadian Pacific is a transcontinental railway in Canada and the United States with direct links to major ports on the west and east coasts. CP provides North American customers a competitive rail service with access to key markets in every corner of the globe. CP is growing with its customers, offering a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. Visit cpr.ca to see the rail advantages of CP. CP-IR

