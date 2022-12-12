REGENATIVE LABS ANNOUNCES CARE ADVANCEMENTS USING WHARTON'S JELLY ALLOGRAFTS IN POST-SURGICAL BREAST REDUCTION

Case study presented by Dr. Allen Meglin uncovers new homologous use application.

PENSACOLA, Fla., Dec. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Regenative Labs (Regenative), a leading HCT/P manufacturer, announces advancements in breast reduction post-surgical complication care.

Board-certified regenerative medicine specialist Dr. Allen Meglin, of Advanced Regenerative Therapy in Georgia, has presented a novel case study of Wharton's jelly used on a patient with a complicated cosmetic post-surgical wound. The homologous use application uncovered by Dr. Meglin results from his commitment to outcomes-based medicine, and to delivering the best care possible for his patients.

"What I've seen here represents an advancement that may provide hope for patients suffering emotional distress and disfigurement from post-surgical complications of breast reduction," stated Dr. Meglin. "With Wharton's Jelly, we were able to close a wound that would normally take 3 months, in 3 weeks," he concluded.

According to the American Board of Plastic Surgeons, more than 90k breast reductions are performed each year. Reduction Mammaplasty has a post-surgical complication rate of up to 54%. The average price of breast reduction is $7000 alone, with extra care incurring additional cost. The rising annual number of cosmetic and medical surgeries is causation enough to implement intraoperative and perioperative protocols that anticipate and prevent known postoperative complications.

Dr. Meglin's patient underwent an elective reduction mammoplasty after losing 35 lbs. post-pregnancy and experienced postoperative wound dehiscence, meaning the wound split open. Despite eight weeks of conservative management, she continued to suffer from a nearly 4 cm open wound. The sensitive region of her wound warranted rapid closure to avoid further pain and infection.

A single dose of a Wharton's jelly flowable allograft applied around and under the wound bed, in conjunction with hyperbaric oxygen chamber treatments, accelerated wound closure from 3 months to 3 weeks. The patient achieved 100% epithelialization and closure of the wound twenty-one days after the initial evaluation with Dr. Meglin.

Regenative has been tracking data in a comprehensive repository in which physicians across specialties submit patient data as they track patient outcomes up to 120 days after the patient receives an application of Regenative's products. There has been minimal literature on the regenerative applications of Wharton's jelly, an umbilical cord tissue allograft, in soft tissue structural damage such as in ulcers, pressure sores, and surgical incisions.

This data repository has allowed Regenative to publish articles on the benefits of dehydrated amniotic membrane allografts in the closure of diabetic foot ulcers and chronic venous ulcers, advancing medical knowledge within the space.

"This retrospective data repository is designed to promote a value-based, outcomes-focused practice and has inspired case studies and peer-reviewed research. We are calling on all physicians across the country to engage with us and advance the field of regenerative medicine," shared Regenative Labs CEO Tyler Barrett.

About Regenative Labs: Regenative Labs produces regenerative medicine products to address the root cause of a patient's conditions using Wharton's Jelly innovations rather than masking the pain with other treatments. Regenative Labs works closely with scientists, physicians, hospitals, and surgery centers to constantly monitor and improve patient progress and outcomes for new product development. Formed by veteran industry professionals familiar with the daily challenges of innovations in healthcare, the company provides non-addictive, non-invasive options for patients. Regenative Labs's expert product research and development team complies with FDA guidelines of minimal manipulation for homologous use. The company adheres to AATB and FDA guidelines.

About Dr. Meglin of Advanced Regenerative Therapy in Georgia: Dr. Meglin earned his Medical Degree at the University of Pittsburgh, graduating AOA. He completed a surgical internship, followed by diagnostic radiology at Walter Reed Army Medical Center. He received additional training in needle placement and minimally invasive procedures at The Johns Hopkins Hospital. Dr. Meglin has authored several medical publications, was a featured lecturer, and has several medical device patents. His love of minimally invasive procedures and desire to practice cutting edge medicine led him to regenerative medicine. Dr. Meglin has received training from the American Academy of Regenerative Medicine, with coursework accredited by The Mayo Clinic, the Regenerative Medicine Training Institute, and the American Medspa Association. Dr. Meglin's application to the American Board of Regenerative Medicine has been accepted, and he is now one of a handful of physicians that are board eligible in regenerative medicine. Learn More at Advanced Regenerative Therapy's website:

