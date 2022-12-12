Princess Gift Cards Make the Perfect Last-Minute Gift For Holiday Shopping Procrastinators

SANTA CLARITA, Calif., Dec. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- With the 2022 holidays quickly closing in and nearly 80% of consumers saying they'll be waiting until the last minute to complete their shopping, Princess Cruises is offering a stress-free way to find that perfect gift for even the pickiest of people – a gift card that can be used to book any of the line's sailings worldwide while providing convenience and value for the shopper and recipient alike.

A Princess Cruises gift card is the perfect option for procrastinators – no last-minute shopping marathons, crowded parking lots or checkout lines, just an easy and hassle-free way to book an unforgettable seagoing adventure to 330 destinations across all seven continents. The cards are available in multiple holiday-themed varieties and can also be used for any onboard purchase, from a luxurious spa treatment to a variety of activities ashore.

"Everybody loves to travel, and our gift cards make the perfect holiday gift -- not only are they convenient and widely available but put you at the top of Santa's nice list for sure," said John Padgett, president of Princess Cruises.

And for those still scrambling for gifts even on Christmas Eve, Princess offers eGift Cards that can be sent instantly via email, or scheduled for a future delivery date and time. Cards can also be customized with multiple designs with the option to add a personal photo or even audio. For those who prefer to send gifts via mail, traditional gift cards free shipping by First-Class USPS for orders $100 or more.

eGift Cards and Traditional Gift Cards are available at https://www.princess.com/learn/cruise-gifts-celebrations/overview/gift-cards/.

Additional information about Princess Cruises is available through a professional travel advisor, by calling 1-800-PRINCESS (1-800-774-6237) or by visiting the company's website at www.princess.com .

About Princess Cruises

One of the best-known names in cruising, Princess Cruises is the world's leading international premium cruise line and tour company operating a fleet of 15 modern cruise ships, carrying millions of guests each year to 330 destinations around the globe, including the Caribbean, Alaska, Panama Canal, Mexican Riviera, Europe, South America, Australia/New Zealand, the South Pacific, Hawaii, Asia, Canada/New England, Antarctica, and World Cruises. A team of professional destination experts have curated 170 itineraries, ranging in length from three to 111 days and Princess Cruises is continuously recognized as "Best Cruise Line for Itineraries." The company is part of Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE/LSE: CCL; NYSE:CUK).

