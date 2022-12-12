Longstanding Entertainment Executive Served Most Recently as Head of CAA China's Motion Picture Group Leading Media Finance efforts in the Region

SHANGHAI and NEW YORK, Dec. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- IMAX China Holding, Inc. (1970) and IMAX Corporation (NYSE: IMAX) today named Daniel Manwaring as Chief Executive Officer of IMAX China, effective January 9, 2023. He succeeds interim CEO Jiande Chen, who will return to his full-time role as Vice Chairman of IMAX China.

IMAX China Names Daniel Manwaring as Chief Executive Officer (PRNewswire)

Manwaring joins IMAX from Creative Artists Agency (CAA), where he most recently led CAA China's Motion Picture Group — a role in which he helped serve as a bridge to and within the local market to build out opportunities for clients across the globe, forging strong relationships throughout the Chinese film community. Manwaring brings years of experience in working with Chinese filmmakers as well as a deep financial background.

"Across his successful, decade-long tenure at CAA, Daniel has proven very adept at fostering blockbuster Chinese filmmaking that connects with audiences — a talent that will serve IMAX well as we strengthen our unique position at the center of the entertainment ecosystem in China," said Rich Gelfond, CEO of IMAX. "Daniel's expertise, creativity, and years of working with Chinese filmmakers, the China Film Bureau, and top film finance and distribution companies will be deeply valuable to IMAX China as we look to grow our industry leadership in this powerful cinema market."

"As a long-time believer in the power of movies and the irreplaceable magic of the theatrical experience, I am thrilled to join Rich and the team at IMAX China to further expand this great business, foster new opportunities for growth and diversification, and deepen its connection with Chinese consumers," said Manwaring.

Manwaring has been with CAA in China since 2012 and assumed his most recent role as Head of CAA China's Motion Picture Group in 2018, representing some of China's top filmmakers and leading CAA's Media Finance in the region. Over the last four years, he's put together more than a dozen local and Hollywood films for release in Chinese theaters. He also played a key role in architecting financing and distribution entities in the region.

Manwaring has been based in China since 2006 and is fluent in Mandarin. He received a dual degree in Finance and Chinese from University of Florida, and he also studied Chinese at Tsinghua University.

About IMAX China

IMAX China is a subsidiary of IMAX Corporation and was incorporated as a limited liability company under the laws of Cayman Islands. IMAX China was established by IMAX Corporation specifically to oversee the expansion of IMAX's business throughout Greater China. Shares of IMAX China trade on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange under the stock code "1970".

About IMAX Corporation

IMAX, an innovator in entertainment technology, combines proprietary software, architecture, and equipment to create experiences that take you beyond the edge of your seat to a world you've never imagined. Top filmmakers and studios are utilizing IMAX theaters to connect with audiences in extraordinary ways, and, as such, IMAX's network is among the most important and successful theatrical distribution platforms for major event films around the globe. Streaming technology company SSIMWAVE, an IMAX subsidiary, is a leader in AI-driven video quality solutions for media and entertainment companies.

IMAX is headquartered in New York, Toronto, and Los Angeles, with additional offices in London, Dublin, Tokyo, and Shanghai. As of September 30, 2022, there were 1,703 IMAX theater systems (1,622 commercial multiplexes, 12 commercial destinations, 69 institutional) operating in 87 countries and territories. Shares of IMAX China Holding, Inc., a subsidiary of IMAX Corporation, trade on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange under the stock code "1970."

IMAX®, IMAX® Dome, IMAX® 3D, IMAX® 3D Dome, Experience It In IMAX®, The IMAX Experience®, An IMAX Experience®, An IMAX 3D Experience®, IMAX DMR®, DMR®, Filmed For IMAX™, IMAX LIVE™, IMAX Enhanced™, IMAX nXos®, SSIMWAVE® and Films to the Fullest®, are trademarks and trade names of the Company or its subsidiaries that are registered or otherwise protected under laws of various jurisdictions. For more information, visit www.imax.com. You may also connect with IMAX on Instagram (www.instagram.com/imax), Facebook (www.facebook.com/imax), Twitter (www.twitter.com/imax), YouTube (www.youtube.com/imaxmovies) and LinkedIn (www.linkedin.com/imax).

For additional information please contact:

Investors:

Jennifer Horsley

jhorsley@imax.com

212.821.0154

Media:

Mark Jafar

mjafar@imax.com

212.821.0102

IMAX Logo. (PRNewsFoto/IMAX Corporation) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE IMAX Corporation