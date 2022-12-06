Noodles & Company Recognized as Restaurant Franchise Industry Leader with Multiple Award Honors in 2022

Numerous Awards and Recognitions Position Noodles & Company for Strong Momentum in 2023 as the Company Eyes 7% Unit Growth in 2023

BROOMFIELD, Colo., Dec. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Noodles & Company, the national fast-casual chain known for its globally inspired noodle bowls, best-in-class service, and values-centric culture, was at the forefront of the franchise development conversation in 2022 with honors from top publications including Forbes, Newsweek, Entrepreneur, QSR, and Franchise Times. These prestigious awards signal that the fast-casual chain continues to be an impressive and ever-growing concept that is a desirable opportunity for experienced multi-unit, multi-concept operators.

"Our team is honored to be the recipient of these accolades after a year of working tirelessly to support our franchisees, opening new restaurants, and developing a pipeline of openings with current and new operators," said John Ramsay, vice president of franchise development at Noodles & Company. "This recognition serves as validation of the strong working model we have in place, and signals to potential franchisees that Noodles is a business in growth mode. We look forward to continuing our dedication to our current franchisees while developing relationships with new operators who are interested in being part of the Noodles & Company success."

2022 Accomplishments

Earlier this year, Noodles & Company was ranked #86 in Forbes' America's Best Employers For Diversity 2022. Forbes partnered with market research company Statista to compile its annual list and surveyed 60,000 Americans and pinpointed the companies identified as most dedicated to diversity, equity, and inclusion.

In another ranking among top chains, Noodles & Company was ranked in the Noodles & Ramen category in Newsweek's America's Favorite Restaurant Chains 2022. For the first time this year, Newsweek and Statista awarded America's Favorite Restaurant Chains in selected categories. The awards were based on the results of a survey of more than 4,000 customers and employees of restaurant chains in the U.S.

Entrepreneur honored Noodles & Company several times this year with The 50 Franchise Companies Doing the Most to Champion Diversity 2022 and 50 Franchise CMOs Who Are Changing the Game. The 50 Franchise Companies Doing the Most to Champion Diversity were selected by identifying which brands promote diversity, equity, and inclusion and provide initiatives and programs at both the corporate and franchise level and have representation among its leadership team, franchisees, and employees. The 50 Franchise CMOs Who Are Changing the Game selected the most influential marketing officers in the franchising industry who use hard work, innovative thinking, and creative pursuits to advance the franchising industry as a whole and Noodles' chief marketing officer, Stacey Pool, was named on the list.

In November, Noodles & Company was named one of QSR's Best Brands to Work For. In response to the continued importance of labor, QSR magazine, for the first time, put together its list of Best Brands to Work For. The publication polled restaurant brands and outside experts for submissions and then had a panel of industry pundits make their picks.

For its annual ranking, Franchise Times ranked Noodles & Company #173 in its Top 500 list. The Franchise Times Top 500 is an exclusive annual ranking of the 500 largest U.S.-based franchise systems by global systemwide sales. The project is the result of a five-month research and reporting effort that leads to the most credible and objective franchise ranking available.

Through these honors, Noodles & Company has proven itself to be a leader in the franchising industry and a desirable partner for prospective franchisees. The various organizations acknowledging Noodles & Company this year recognize the company's growth trajectory and how it is separating itself from the rest of the pack. Noodles & Company is honored to have received incredible recognition in 2022 and looks forward to a stellar year of growth in 2023.

To learn more about Noodles & Company and its franchising opportunities, visit Noodles.com/Franchising.

About Noodles & Company

Since 1995, Noodles & Company has been serving guests Uncommon Goodness and noodles your way, with noodles and flavors that you know and love as well as new ones you're about to discover. From indulgent Wisconsin Mac & Cheese to better-for-you Zoodles and Other Noodles, the company serves a world of flavor in every bowl. Made up of more than 450 restaurants and thousands of passionate team members and named one of America's Favorite Restaurants by Newsweek, and one of the Top 500 Franchises by Franchise Times, Noodles is well-known for its delicious noodles and industry-leading team member benefits. Noodles has been recognized by Forbes as one of America's Best Employers for Diversity in 2021 and 2022 and one of America's Best Employers for Women in 2021. Additionally, QSR, recently named Noodles one of 2022's Best Brands to Work For and Denver Business Journal has called Noodles one of the Best Places to Work for its unique culture focused on Uncommon Goodness and built on the value of "Loving Life" which begins by nourishing and inspiring its communities and every team member and guest who walks through the door. The company has also earned the Women in the Lead Certification for its investment in women-empowering initiatives for its female team members and has proudly partnered with the Multicultural Foodservice & Hospitality Alliance to build cultural intelligence within its teams. To learn more and to find the location nearest you, visit www.noodles.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Joy Puder

Phone Number: 213-225-4446

