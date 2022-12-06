Mammoth Energy to Present at the Upcoming Singular Research "Best of the Uncovered" Investor Conference

OKLAHOMA CITY, Dec. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. (NASDAQ: TUSK) ("Mammoth" or the "Company") today announced that it will present at the Singular Research "Best of the Uncovered" Investor Conference in San Francisco on Thursday, December 8, 2022 at 4:00 P.M. Eastern Savings Time (1:00 P.M. PST). The Company's investor presentation and a link to register for the webcast will be available on the Mammoth website at https://ir.mammothenergy.com/events-presentations.

About Mammoth Energy Services, Inc.

Mammoth is an integrated, growth-oriented energy services company focused on the construction and repair of the electric grid for private utilities, public investor-owned utilities and co-operative utilities through its infrastructure services businesses. The Company also provides products and services to enable the exploration and development of North American onshore unconventional oil and natural gas reserves. Mammoth's suite of services and products include: infrastructure services, well completion services, natural sand and proppant services, drilling services and other energy services. For more information, please visit www.mammothenergy.com.

Contact:

Mark Layton, Chief Financial Officer

mlayton@mammothenergy.com

(405) 608-6007

Investors:

Rick Black / Ken Dennard

TUSK@dennardlascar.com

(832) 435-0026

View original content:

SOURCE Mammoth Energy Services, Inc.