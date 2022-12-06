Anywhere℠ Announces Strategic Leadership Changes

MADISON, N.J., Dec. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE: HOUS), a global leader in residential real estate services (formerly known as Realogy Holdings Corp.), today announced a series of executive leadership changes intended to accelerate the company's strategic priority to further integrate and simplify the home buying and selling experience. Sue Yannaccone, Anywhere Brands President and Chief Executive Officer, who today leads the Anywhere portfolio of brands, including Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate, CENTURY 21, Corcoran, ERA, and Sotheby's International Realty, will expand her role to also oversee the Coldwell Banker brand. M. Ryan Gorman, Coldwell Banker Chief Executive Officer, will step down from his position and move into a strategic advisor role.

Don Casey, President and Chief Executive Officer of Anywhere Integrated Services, who oversees title and settlement services, insurance, and mortgage and underwriter joint-ventures, will expand his role to include the Cartus relocation business. Katrina Helmkamp, Cartus President and Chief Executive Officer, has announced her decision to retire at the end of the year. Cartus Chief Financial Officer and Senior Vice President of Supply Chain, Eric Barnes, has been appointed interim Cartus President and Chief Executive Officer, reporting to Casey.

Both Yannaccone and Casey report to Ryan Schneider, Anywhere President and Chief Executive Officer, and serve on the company's Executive Committee.

"Don and Sue are exceptional leaders with deep expertise running multiple successful scaled businesses," said Schneider. "We believe having a singular leader for our core real estate brokerage business and likewise, for the real estate transaction services we provide, will help Anywhere move even faster, create more value for our customers, and ultimately, deliver a better experience for both affiliated agents and consumers."

"Cartus and Coldwell Banker are both in strong, industry-leading positions," continued Schneider. "I am grateful for Katrina's and Ryan's leadership, including driving growth of their respective businesses, simplifying operations, and innovating with new products, technology, and marketing to support affiliated agents, franchise owners, and mobility clients. We wish them both well as they move to what's next."

Yannaccone, a longtime real estate leader, joined Anywhere in 2015 and has held several executive leadership positions across the company's franchise and owned brokerage operations. In November 2020, she was appointed Chief Executive Officer of Anywhere Brands (formerly known as Realogy Franchise Group LLC), which includes Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate, CENTURY 21, Corcoran, ERA, and Sotheby's International Realty. Prior to joining Anywhere, Yannaccone served in senior roles within residential real estate organizations. She is consistently recognized as a leader within the industry, including for her contributions helping women in real estate with the "What Moves Her" campaign she founded.

Casey, a residential real estate veteran, has held leadership roles with Anywhere for more than 30 years, including as Chief Executive Officer of Anywhere Integrated Services (formerly known as Realogy Title Group LLC) since 2002. He is a skilled real estate services operator with extensive experience in title, escrow, and settlement services, and serves on the Boards of Guaranteed Rate Affinity, the company's mortgage joint-venture, and Title Resources Group underwriter joint-venture.

About Anywhere Real Estate Inc.

Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE: HOUS) is moving the real estate industry to what's next. A leader of integrated residential real estate services in the U.S., Anywhere includes franchise, brokerage, relocation, and title and settlement businesses as well as a mortgage joint venture, supporting approximately 1.5 million home transactions in 2021. The diverse Anywhere brand portfolio includes some of the most recognized names in real estate: Better Homes and Gardens® Real Estate, CENTURY 21®, Coldwell Banker®, Coldwell Banker Commercial®, Corcoran®, ERA®, and Sotheby's International Realty®. Using innovative technology, data and marketing products, high-quality lead generation programs, and best-in-class learning and support services, Anywhere fuels the productivity of its approximately 198,900 independent sales agents in the U.S. and approximately 142,500 independent sales agents in 118 other countries and territories, helping them build stronger businesses and best serve today's consumers. Recognized for eleven consecutive years as one of the World's Most Ethical Companies, Anywhere has also been designated a Great Place to Work four years in a row, named one of LinkedIn's 2021 Top Companies in the U.S., and honored on the Forbes list of World's Best Employers 2022.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements." Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Anywhere Real Estate Inc. to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Any statements that refer to expectations or other characterizations of future events, circumstances or results are forward-looking statements.

Various factors that could cause actual future results and other future events to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements, include, but are not limited to those set forth under the headings "Forward-Looking Statements" and "Risk Factors" in Anywhere's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q for the quarters ended March 31, 2022, June 30, 2022 and September 30, 2022, and the company's other filings made from time to time, in connection with considering any forward-looking statements that may be made by the company and its businesses generally. The company undertakes no obligation to release publicly any revisions to any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

