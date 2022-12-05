Aviatrix Collaborates with Equinix to Deliver the Highest Performance Encrypted Connection to the Cloud

Solution Extends Aviatrix Edge and Cloud Operational Model from Enterprise Multicloud Networks to Equinix Network Edge and Equinix Fabric®

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Dec. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Aviatrix, the pioneer of Intelligent Cloud Networking™, today announced it is collaborating with Equinix, the world's digital infrastructure company™, to deliver Aviatrix Edge software across 25+ of Equinix's global International Business Exchange™ (IBX®) data centers. The combined solution, which leverages Equinix's Network Edge and Equinix Fabric™, delivers the highest performance encrypted connection to the cloud and provides the multicloud visibility and control enterprises require.

"We are all in on cloud for the agility and speed, but native cloud networking was a challenge we needed to overcome. It was like we went from a full box of crayons on-prem to a couple of broken up sticks of colored wax in the cloud," said Jim Setty, Network Architect at Masco Corporation. "Aviatrix was the answer to those challenges. Now, as a result of this collaboration, we have seamlessly extended our Aviatrix cloud network and network management with the global reach of the Equinix platform."

The solution allows Aviatrix Edge software, deployed on a Network Edge instance, to encrypt traffic over Equinix high-performance private cloud networking services at up to 10 Gbps connection speeds. Leveraging Equinix Fabric, customers can access thousands of clouds and networks, including Amazon Web Services (AWS) Direct Connect, Azure ExpressRoute and Google Cloud Platform (GCP) Cloud Interconnect. In addition to high-speed encryption, Aviatrix on Network Edge extends multicloud visibility and provides the control and security enterprises require via the world's largest number of cloud on-ramps.

"We see Enterprise customers moving to an interconnection-oriented architecture that allows them to take advantage of rich network and cloud ecosystems, and move applications and workloads across private, public and hybrid cloud deployments," said Zachary Smith, Global Head of Edge Infrastructure Services at Equinix. "With Aviatrix Edge software now integrated as a native option on Network Edge, customers can quickly spin up robust, encrypted multicloud connectivity in minutes and gain visibility and security controls that are critical for hybrid cloud deployments."

"Equinix has been a premier digital infrastructure and network interconnection provider to enterprises for decades. Customers are looking to optimize their cloud-first strategies and deliver seamless, real-time experiences for employees and consumers, making Equinix a top choice for enterprises," said Michael Welts, Chief Marketing Officer at Aviatrix. "As the center of gravity for enterprise IT moves to the cloud, IT leaders are flipping traditional thinking from 'connect on-prem to the cloud' to 'extend the cloud out to the edge'. Our joint solution delivers on that vision, extending the Aviatrix multicloud operating model out to the Network Edge with integrated access to Equinix's global platform."

Aviatrix Edge will be generally available as a service on the Equinix Network Edge marketplace in mid-December. To learn more about deploying today, visit https://engage.equinix.com/aviatrix/download-the-data-sheet.

About Aviatrix

Aviatrix, the pioneer of Intelligent Cloud Networking™, optimizes business-critical application availability, performance, security, and cost with multicloud networking software that delivers a simplified and consistent enterprise-grade operational model in and across cloud service providers. Combined with the Aviatrix Certified Engineer (ACE) program, the industry's first and only multicloud networking certification, innovative enterprises are transforming their business by upgrading their cloud networking with Aviatrix. Learn more at www.aviatrix.com.

