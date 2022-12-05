Aucta announced FDA approval of a generic version of Trileptal®(oxcarbazepine) oral suspension

PISCATAWAY, N.J., Dec. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Aucta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ("Aucta Pharmaceuticals"), announced today the U.S. approval of a generic version of Trileptal® (oxcarbazepine) oral suspension, 300 mg/5 mL[1]. Aucta will commercialize this product in early 2023.

Oxcarbazepine oral suspension had annual sales in the U.S. exceeding $74 million in the aggregate for the 12-month period ending October 2022 according to available data from IQVIATM.

Shoufeng Li, CEO of Aucta Pharmaceuticals stated, "This is our fourth FDA approval and 2nd in the last 10 days. This is the start of the growth phase for our company, and we have many products working through the pipeline over the next three years."

Please see full Prescribing Information available at www.dailymed.nlm.nih.gov .

About Aucta Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Aucta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a research and technology based pharmaceutical company focusing on the development and commercialization of niche generic and branded specialty products. The company's corporate strategy is to focus on proven molecules, and, through innovation, create new therapeutics with lower scientific risk that fulfill unmet medical needs. Its specialty division has a therapeutic focus in CNS, Ophthalmology, Respiratory and Other Specialty fields. For more information, visit www.auctapharma.com.

[1] Trileptal® is a registered trademark of Novartis Pharmaceuticals Corporation

View original content:

SOURCE Aucta Pharmaceuticals, Inc.