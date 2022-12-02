TAIGA ORCA CARBON ELECTRIC WATERCRAFT AWARDED A POPULAR SCIENCE 2022 BEST OF WHAT'S NEW

Continuing Taiga's Recognition for its Industry Disrupting Innovation and Advanced Design

MONTREAL, Dec. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Taiga Motors Corporation (TSX: TAIG) ("Taiga" or the "Company"), a leading electric off-road vehicle manufacturer, today announced its Orca™ Carbon watercraft has been awarded Popular Science's 2022 Best of What's New Award. Popular Science revealed the winners, which features the 100 top inventions across 10 categories, Orca Carbon is the winner in the Sports and Outdoor category.

"At Taiga we're building products that are pushing the boundaries of what technology can achieve. We're thrilled that Orca Carbon is featured alongside exceptional inventions shaping our world," said Taiga CEO Sam Bruneau. "This honour strengthens the Taiga spirit of relentless innovation to connect adventure seekers to the outdoor world with high-tech and sustainable vehicles that are revolutionizing powersports."

Established in 1872, Popular Science is one of America's oldest and most trusted magazine brands. Since 1988, the editors of Popular Science have reviewed thousands of products in search of the top 100 innovations– breakthrough products and technologies that represent significant advancements in their categories. These 10 categories include: Aerospace, Automotive, Engineering, Entertainment, Gadgets, Health, Home, Personal Care, Sports & Outdoors, and Emergency Services & Defense.

"The Best of What's New Awards are our way of celebrating the most exciting and ground-breaking innovations of the year. These awards highlight the revolutionary inventions that are helping to improve our daily lives, our society, and our planet," says Popular Science Technology Editor Rob Verger. "From the future of air travel to revolutionary skin care products, and from sustainable outdoors equipment to game-changing gadgets, this year's list is a thrilling mix that we're proud to call the Best of What's New."

Taiga was born to electrify the off-road segment, the most challenging and demanding vehicle category. As a trailblazing off-road EV manufacturer, the product line includes utility, mountain, and trail snowmobiles, as well as personal watercraft models. With a clean-sheet manufacturing approach and rigorous performance standards, the purpose-built electric powertrains allow outdoor enthusiasts to consciously explore without compromising performance, noise, reliability, and efficiency. Maintenance-free powertrain, customizable drive parameters and hyper-precise throttle controls contribute to ease of use and approachability. Bringing peak performance in all conditions and standard automotive charging, Taiga is setting the standard for electric powersports.

This recognition bookends a year of significant awards and accolades for the company. In May, Taiga was named the overall North American winner of Fast Company's 2022 World Changing Ideas Awards. Additionally, both the Nomad™ snowmobile and Orca™ Carbon watercraft were featured in TIME's annual list of Best Inventions in November.

About Taiga

Taiga (TSX: TAIG) is a Canadian company reinventing the powersports landscape with breakthrough electric off-road vehicles. Through a clean-sheet engineering approach, Taiga has pushed the frontiers of electric technology to achieve extreme power-to-weight ratios and thermal specifications required to outperform comparable high-performance combustion powersports vehicles. The first models released include a lineup of electric snowmobiles and personal watercraft to deliver on a rapidly growing demand from recreational and commercial customers who are seeking better ways to explore the great outdoors without compromise. For more information, visit https://www.taigamotors.com.

ABOUT POPULAR SCIENCE

Established in 1872, Popular Science is one of America's oldest and most trusted magazine brands. Popular Science has a legacy of bringing readers ground-breaking innovations and discoveries, demystifying the world, and examining everything from the marvels of deep space to the secret lives of everyday staples. Popular Science makes science and tech engaging, approachable, and inclusive to keep readers, listeners, and viewers plugged in to and excited about the world around them. Popular Science is part of Recurrent Ventures, a privately held media company that includes brands like The Drive, Futurism, and Outdoor Life as well as the licensing group responsible for Popular Science's line of Telescopes, STEM toys, children's books, and more.

