Release From New Pig Corporation

TIPTON, Pa., Dec. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On October 6, 2022, the Blair County Court of Common Pleas entered a final order and judgment in favor of Ben Stapelfeld, New Pig Corporation, New Pendulum Corporation, and the companies' officers and directors, in the case filed by Don Beaver in 2015. After the Court issued this judgment, Ben Stapelfeld and Don Beaver negotiated a buyout of all interests held by Don Beaver in New Pig Corporation and related affiliates. As of November 30, 2022, Don Beaver no longer has any ownership interest in New Pig Corporation or its affiliates.

New Pig has been providing cleaner, safer, better ways to work since 1985, when they invented the world's first contained absorbent — the PIG Original Sock. As the leading international brand for managing leaks, drips and spills, PIG products are used in more than 100 countries on all seven continents. Visit newpig.com. For more information, please visit www.newpig.com. New Pig is headquartered in Tipton, PA.



