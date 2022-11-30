SEXUAL WELLNESS…JUST WHAT THE DOCTOR ORDERED

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CLEAN, NATURAL, CHIC AND SUSTAINABLE…words not typically used to describe personal lubricants, unless they're made by GLISSANT®. Developed by a female physician and a beauty entrepreneur, GLISSANT® lubricants merge science and nature to create products that enhance sexual wellness. In its continued mission to partner with retailers who recognize that sexual wellness is a growing market and value high-quality intimate products, GLISSANT® has recently jumped into bed with Neiman Marcus.

GLISSANT personal lubricants define sexual wellness: clean, natural, luxurious & good for down there...just what the doctor ordered. (PRNewswire)

GLISSANT personal lubricants define sexual wellness.

Why are Neiman Marcus and other retailers interested in getting in bed with GLISSANT®? Simply put—sex sells, or at least sexual wellness does. The global personal lubricant market was valued at $1.3 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach $2.1 billion by 2027. GLISSANT® lubricants are poised to be a significant part of the sexual wellness explosion.

LOVE.

The inspiration for GLISSANT® originated from a need for women. Sexual health and wellness for her patients has always been a priority for Dr. Karyn Eilber, CEO and co-founder of GLISSANT®. She saw first-hand the statistic that 30% of women under age 50 suffer from pain during sexual activity, often due to vaginal dryness, and this number jumps to 45% among menopausal women (another rapidly growing market). Women want natural, chemical and hormone free lubricants that they aren't embarrassed to carry in their bag or leave on their nightstand. Dr. Eilber's vision of blending medical science and herbology to create a luxury lubricant became a reality when she reached out to co-founder Renée Garacochea, a beauty industry veteran. Renée's 25+ years of entrepreneurial and product formulation knowledge was the perfect complement to Dr. Eilber's medical and scientific background. Together they created the "Chanel of lubes".

REPLENISH.

GLISSANT® offers two signature lubricants. The first is a water-based, FDA-Cleared lubricant perfect for use with condoms and toys that features hyaluronic acid, L-arginine (plays a key role in Viagra's effects) and lactic acid (critical for maintaining normal vaginal pH). The second is an oil-based lubricant that contains both CBD and CBG, which is known as the "Rolls Royce" of cannabinoids. Together CBD and CBG exert an "entourage effect" enhancing each individual compound's properties like pain relief, muscle relaxation and antimicrobial activity. Both lubes also contain other carefully curated botanicals that elevate intimacy by enhancing arousal (translation: better sex).

REPEAT.

GLISSANT® intimate lubricants are packaged in a sophisticated, reusable atomizer that you won't feel the need to hide. The chic, refillable bottle makes it easier to…LOVE. REPLENISH. REPEAT.TM

Retail $55 for 1 oz lubricant/ $35 refill

Also available at glissantlove.com, Anthropologie, Bluemercury, goop & Verishop

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Glissant