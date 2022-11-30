Royal Purple to feature BIOMAX Environmentally Acceptable Lubricants at 2022 International WorkBoat Show

NEW ORLEANS, Nov. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Royal Purple® will showcase BIOMAX™ Environmentally Acceptable Lubricant (EAL) products at the 2022 International WorkBoat Show, Booth 3636, on November 30 through December 2 in New Orleans. Royal Purple® BIOMAX™ lubricants are European-Ecolabel certified and they meet U.S. EPA VIDA/VGP requirements.

Royal Purple understands the importance of protecting and preserving the environment, including aquatic ecosystems. That is why Royal Purple developed BIOMAX™ Environmentally Acceptable Lubricant (EAL) products that do not compromise on performance. BIOMAX™ EAL products are formulated with renewable, readily biodegradable synthetic base stock and proprietary additives to provide superior lubrication and protection for equipment. They are non-bioaccumulative, reduce environmental impact in the event of accidental leakage or spillage, and minimize cleanup costs.

Royal Purple has a full line of BIOMAX™ EAL products (including gear, hydraulic, and stern tube lubricants) that are performance-driven, extend drain intervals, and reduce downtime. They are also fully compatible with equipment seal elastomers.

BIOMAX™ EAL Products

BIOMAX™ EAL Gear Oil is an environmentally friendly gear oil (with Synerlec®) that frequently lowers operating temperatures and restores smooth, consistent performance to erratically operating gear systems.

BIOMAX™ EAL Hydraulic Oil is an environmentally friendly hydraulic oil (with Synerlec®) that provides high film strength and longer oil life.

BIOMAX™ EAL Stern Tube Oil is an environmentally acceptable stern tube lubricant that has outstanding oxidation, as well as thermal and hydrolytic stability with keep-clean deposit-control agents.

SYNERLEC® ADDITIVE TECHNOLOGY

Synerlec® additive technology forms a tough, slippery, synthetic film on all metal surfaces. This proprietary film significantly improves lubrication: first, by increasing the oil film's thickness, and second, by increasing the oil film's toughness, both of which help to prevent metal-to-metal contact. It displaces moisture from metal surfaces and protects all metals against rust and corrosion. It also fortifies the oil against the detrimental effects of heat, which causes oil to oxidize.

To learn more about Royal Purple® BIOMAX™ Environmentally Acceptable Lubricants (EALs) and other Royal Purple products featured at the 2022 International WorkBoat Show, visit https://calumetshows.com/royalpurple/workboatshow2022/.

Product images, information, and fact sheets are available in the BIOMAX™ Media Kit.

About BIOMAX™:

BIOMAX™ Environmentally Acceptable Lubricant (EAL) products are the first environmentally safe lubricants that do not compromise on performance. BIOMAX™ EAL products are formulated with renewable, readily biodegradable synthetic base stock and proprietary additives to provide superior lubrication and protection for equipment. They are non-bio accumulative and reduce environmental impact in the event of accidental leakage or spillage and minimizes cleanup costs. BIOMAX™ EAL products include gear, hydraulic and stern tube lubricants.

www.biomaxlubricants.com

About Royal Purple:

The Royal Purple brand formulations include the most advanced lubricants available on the market today. Reliable operation of rotating equipment critically depends upon the quality of the lubricant used. Lubricant performance directly and significantly affects how long, how reliable, how efficient and at what cost your equipment will operate. Royal Purple brand industrial lubricants offer proven performance that lowers your total cost of ownership. No other line of synthetic lubricants offers the same kind of energy savings, maintenance savings and improved productivity as Royal Purple.

www.royalpurple.com

About Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P.:

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ: CLMT) manufactures, formulates, and markets a diversified slate of specialty products to customers in a broad range of consumer-facing and industrial markets. Calumet's wholly-owned subsidiary Calumet Branded Products, LLC manufactures and sells the Royal Purple brand products. Calumet is headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana and operates twelve facilities throughout North America.

www.calumetspecialty.com

